Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 ScottsMiracle-Gro Field

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids is available to watch live on Apple TV. As the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer, every regular-season match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. The live stream option is listed below.

Columbus Crew host Colorado Rapids at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of form.

Laurent Courtois's Crew are in a difficult stretch. Columbus have lost all five of their last matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup, a run that has left them rooted to 15th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They will need to find a way to stop the slide at home.

Colorado arrive in a far more confident mood. Matt Wells's side have won four of their last five matches and sit seventh in the Western Conference, well within the playoff places. A win in Columbus would further consolidate their position.

The Rapids have been particularly sharp in front of goal during their winning run, though their recent 3-0 defeat to San Diego FC served as a reminder that they are not immune to off nights. Wells will want his side to refocus and return to the form that produced back-to-back wins over Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City.

For Columbus, the priority is straightforward: end a losing streak that has stretched to five games. Courtois's side have conceded freely and struggled to convert, and home advantage may be their best asset heading into this one.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Laurent Courtois takes charge of Columbus Crew for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released.

Matt Wells manages Colorado Rapids. No confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced by the club at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

Columbus Crew head into this match with a record of zero wins, zero draws, and five defeats from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-3 home defeat to New England Revolution on August 30. Before that, Columbus lost 2-0 to CF America in the Leagues Cup and fell 3-2 to Nashville SC in MLS. The Crew also dropped points against CF Montreal, losing 1-2, and were beaten 3-1 by Charlotte FC. Columbus have conceded eleven goals across those five matches while scoring just eight.

Colorado Rapids carry a record of four wins and one defeat from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake on August 30. The one blemish in that run was a 3-0 defeat to San Diego FC on August 23, which interrupted a three-game winning streak that included victories over Los Angeles FC, Sporting Kansas City, and Austin FC, all by a 1-0 or 2-0 margin. Colorado have scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 31, 2023, when Columbus Crew hosted Colorado Rapids in MLS and won 3-2. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 when Colorado hosted Columbus on August 14, 2022. Across the last five meetings on record, Columbus hold two wins to Colorado's two, with one draw, and the fixtures have been closely contested throughout.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit 15th. Colorado Rapids are placed seventh in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: