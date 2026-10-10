Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes will be shown live on Apple TV. You can stream the match through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices via tv.apple.com. A standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month covers the full MLS season, including playoffs, with no blackout restrictions.

Colorado Rapids host San Jose Earthquakes at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Western Conference MLS fixture with playoff implications for both sides.

The Rapids come into this one under Matt Wells having endured a difficult recent run. Back-to-back losses to LA Galaxy and St. Louis City have dented their momentum, though a point against Seattle Sounders showed they can still compete against the West's stronger sides.

San Jose arrive in far better shape. Bruce Arena's side have won three of their last five, including a 3-1 victory over Portland Timbers, and have shown they can grind out results on the road.

The Earthquakes sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, while the Rapids are eighth. For Colorado, this is the kind of game they need to win to stay in contention. For San Jose, a result here would cement their place among the West's leading clubs.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. San Jose have been the stronger side in recent meetings, and Colorado will be looking to reverse that trend on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Matt Wells has not confirmed a probable lineup for the Rapids ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena's San Jose Earthquakes side is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Colorado Rapids have managed one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to LA Galaxy, and they also fell 3-0 to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup. A 1-0 win over CF Montreal and a 1-1 draw with Austin FC represent the brighter moments in that run.

San Jose Earthquakes have been more consistent, posting three wins, two draws, and no losses in their last five. They beat Portland Timbers 3-1 most recently and also claimed a 2-3 road win at San Diego FC. Their only dropped points came in draws against LAFC and Austin FC, and they have scored nine goals across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

San Jose Earthquakes have had the better of this fixture in recent years. The Earthquakes have won two of the last five meetings, with Colorado taking one win and the remaining two fixtures split between the sides. The most recent encounter, a 2-0 Colorado win in the 2026 US Open Cup, is the one exception to San Jose's general dominance in MLS play, where the Earthquakes claimed a 2-0 victory at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in May 2025. Goals have flowed freely across these meetings, with both sides capable of scoring in volume.

Standings

In the Western Conference, San Jose Earthquakes sit fourth while Colorado Rapids are eighth. The Rapids need points to stay in playoff contention, while the Earthquakes are well placed to secure a strong postseason seeding.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: