Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and FC Cincinnati will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional pass required.

CF Montreal host FC Cincinnati at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with playoff implications pulling in opposite directions for both clubs.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side sit 15th in the Eastern Conference and are in desperate need of points. Montreal have lost three of their last four MLS outings, and their home form has done little to ease the pressure on a squad that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez brought optimism, but results have not followed. A Canadian Championship win over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 16 offered some relief, though Eullaffroy will know that domestic cup form provides little cover for a league position drifting further from safety.

FC Cincinnati arrive in Montreal in similarly difficult shape. Pat Noonan's side drew 2-2 with Houston Dynamo FC in their most recent outing, a result that followed heavy defeats to Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC. Conceding fourteen goals across their last five MLS matches tells a stark defensive story.

Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia, who recently joined Cincinnati following his departure from Manchester United, adds an intriguing subplot to the away side's situation as they look to stabilise at both ends of the pitch.

Two clubs scrapping at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference meet at a point in the season where every point matters. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati live.

How to watch CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for CF Montreal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Pat Noonan has similarly not released confirmed team news for FC Cincinnati. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, and further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

CF Montreal head into this match with one win and four defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 0-2 MLS loss to Columbus Crew on September 19, which followed a 2-1 Canadian Championship win over Vancouver Whitecaps on September 16. In MLS, Montreal also lost 1-0 to Colorado Rapids and 1-2 to Charlotte FC during this run. Across these five fixtures, Montreal have scored five goals and conceded seven.

FC Cincinnati carry a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Houston Dynamo FC on September 20, which followed a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC on September 12. Cincinnati suffered a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union and a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC during this stretch. Noonan's side have scored eight goals but conceded sixteen across these five outings, a defensive record that underlines the scale of the problems they face.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 22, 2026, when FC Cincinnati hosted CF Montreal and won 4-3 in an MLS fixture. Before that, Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-0 at home in October 2025 and won 3-1 in Montreal in June 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, FC Cincinnati hold four wins to Montreal's one, with the matches producing 19 goals in total.

Standings

CF Montreal sit 15th in the Eastern Conference, a position that leaves them in a genuine relegation battle, while FC Cincinnati are ninth, placing them on the fringes of the playoff picture and in need of points to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: