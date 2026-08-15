Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and DC United will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. The match is part of the full MLS regular-season schedule, which is broadcast exclusively through Apple TV as part of a standard subscription. Fans can stream the game on any device that supports the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Sign up or log in to Apple TV to watch live.

CF Montreal host DC United at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture, with both clubs in need of points as the Eastern Conference playoff race tightens.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side have been inconsistent of late, picking up just one win from their last four MLS outings. The arrival of Alexis Sanchez, the 37-year-old Chilean forward who ended his 18-year European career to join the club as a designated player, has given the fanbase a lift and raised expectations heading into the second half of the season.

DC United arrive in Canada under Rene Weiler having shown some resilience in recent weeks. Four draws from their last five matches across all competitions tells the story of a team that is hard to beat but struggling to turn performances into victories.

Montreal sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, making this a must-win contest at home if they are to drag themselves back into playoff contention. DC United occupy ninth place, sitting just inside the postseason picture and with reason to believe a win on the road could solidify their position.

The two sides have met several times in MLS in recent seasons, producing a range of results including a wild 4-4 draw earlier this year. Goals have rarely been in short supply when these clubs face each other.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs DC United live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal head coach Philippe Eullaffroy has not had any injuries or suspensions confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United boss Rene Weiler is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI has been made available, and team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

CF Montreal head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with New England Revolution on August 1, following back-to-back MLS defeats against Inter Miami CF (0-1) and Nashville SC (1-0). Their only win in that run came against Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship, where they edged a 2-1 result. Montreal have scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

DC United's last five matches have produced one win, three draws, and one loss. They drew most recently with Nashville SC on August 1, finishing 2-2, and their sole win came against Toronto FC on July 25 by a 2-1 scoreline. A 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo and a 4-4 thriller against CF Montreal earlier in the season round out a run that shows DC United scoring ten goals while conceding nine across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on May 23, 2026, when DC United hosted CF Montreal in an extraordinary 4-4 draw in MLS action. Before that, the two clubs met at Saputo Stadium in August 2025, finishing 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, neither team has dominated, with one win for each side, two draws, and a further draw in between. CF Montreal's 4-2 home victory in May 2024 remains the most decisive result in recent memory between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 14th while DC United occupy ninth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: