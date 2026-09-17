CONCACAF Central American Cup - Quarter Finals 17 Sept 2026 - 23:15

Today's game between CD Olimpia and Firpo will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 11:15 PM.

The CD Olimpia vs Firpo CONCACAF Central American Cup match is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CD Olimpia and Firpo meet again in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with the Honduran side looking to build on their commanding win from the first leg of this tie.

Olimpia arrive in strong continental form. They beat Firpo 3-0 earlier in this competition and also dispatched Deportivo Saprissa 2-1, establishing themselves as a side with genuine ambitions in this tournament.

Their domestic form tells a more mixed story. A 4-1 win over Platense FC was followed by a 1-0 defeat to CD Marathon last weekend, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this return fixture.

Firpo come into the match under pressure. The Salvadoran club have lost three of their last five across all competitions, including that 3-0 reverse against Olimpia, and a 1-2 home defeat to Isidro Metapan in the Primera Division on September 13 did little to lift confidence.

Their only bright spot in recent weeks was a 3-0 league win over Inter Santa Tecla, but they will need a significant improvement to turn this tie around.

With Olimpia holding a three-goal advantage from the first meeting, Firpo face a steep task. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the match.

How to watch CD Olimpia vs Firpo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for CD Olimpia ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Firpo have also not released official squad information at this stage. Details on any absentees or probable lineup will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

CD Olimpia have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to CD Marathon in the Liga Nacional on September 13, but they had previously beaten Firpo 3-0 in this competition and Platense FC 4-1 in the league. Olimpia have scored ten goals across those five matches while conceding five, and they remain unbeaten in the CONCACAF Central American Cup during this run.

Firpo have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Isidro Metapan on September 13, and they also lost 3-1 to CD FAS in the Primera Division. A 3-0 win over Inter Santa Tecla and a 1-1 draw with Club Xelaju in this competition represent their only positive results. Firpo have scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the available head-to-head record took place on September 11, 2026, when CD Olimpia beat Firpo 3-0 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Olimpia played that match as the away side and won comfortably, scoring three goals without reply.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Olimpia vs Firpo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: