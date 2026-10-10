Primera A - Game Week 14 11 Oct 2026 - 17:05

Today's game between CD Jaguares and Tolima will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 5:05 PM.

CD Jaguares vs Tolima is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz. Both platforms carry Spanish-language coverage of Colombia Primera A fixtures throughout the season.

CD Jaguares host Tolima in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture, with the two sides arriving in sharply different form ahead of what shapes up as a difficult evening for the home team.

Hubert Bodhert's Jaguares have endured a rough stretch. They have lost three of their last five league matches and have not won in that run, sitting at the foot of the Clausura standings and in need of a result to ease the pressure building around the squad.

Tolima, managed by Luis Suarez, are not in convincing form either. They have drawn four of their last five Primera A outings and have not won in that same period, though their position in the table is considerably more comfortable than their hosts'.

The visitors' inability to win matches has been a persistent theme in recent weeks, but they arrive with the knowledge that their record against Jaguares is strong. Tolima have won or drawn each of their last four meetings with this opponent.

For Jaguares, a home fixture offers the best possible opportunity to arrest their slide. The pressure is on Bodhert's side to deliver in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CD Jaguares vs Tolima live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch CD Jaguares vs Tolima with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hubert Bodhert names his CD Jaguares squad with no confirmed injuries or suspensions available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Tolima head coach Luis Suarez has no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions to report at this point. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

CD Jaguares head into this fixture without a win in their last five Primera A matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Aguilas Doradas, and they also fell 1-2 to Alianza FC during that run. Earlier results include a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza FC and a 3-3 draw with Junior FC. Jaguares have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches, though the lack of victories tells the clearest story about their current situation.

Tolima have also failed to win in their last five Primera A outings, collecting four draws and one defeat. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Atletico Nacional, and they also drew 0-0 with Chico FC in the match before that. Their sole defeat in the run came against Once Caldas, a 1-0 loss. Tolima have scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Tolima won 3-1 as the home side in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tolima have won three, one match ended level, and CD Jaguares have not won any of the encounters. The last time Jaguares hosted Tolima, in August 2024, they lost 0-2.

Standings

In the Clausura, CD Jaguares sit 20th while Tolima are eighth, meaning Jaguares are deep in relegation trouble while Tolima remain in mid-table with room to push upward. In the Apertura, Jaguares finished 16th and Tolima sixth, reflecting a consistent gap between the two sides across both phases of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Jaguares vs Tolima today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: