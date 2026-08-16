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Championship
team-logoCardiff City
Cardiff City Stadium
team-logoWrexham
Watch it on Paramount+
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Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Cardiff City vs Wrexham
Cardiff City
Wrexham
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Cardiff City and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 1
Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Wrexham will kick-off at Aug 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds exclusive rights to over 250 EFL Championship matches per season. CBS Sports serves as the league's primary broadcast partner through 2028, making Paramount+ the most reliable destination for US fans to follow the Championship. Stream the match live by signing up at the link below.

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Cardiff City host Wrexham at Cardiff City Stadium in what is one of Welsh football's most charged Championship fixtures. Brian Barry-Murphy's side welcome Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons to South Wales in a contest that carries the weight of geography, rivalry, and the particular intensity that comes with two clubs from the same nation meeting in the second tier of English football.

Cardiff arrive at this fixture having shown promising signs in pre-season. A 3-2 win over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup and a 4-1 victory against Roma in a friendly suggest Barry-Murphy's squad is building momentum ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Wraxham's preparations have been more mixed. Phil Parkinson's side drew attention with a 2-3 friendly win over Leeds United and a 0-1 victory against Manchester United, yet they were beaten in their Carabao Cup opener by Middlesbrough and lost friendlies to both Sunderland and Liverpool.

Off the pitch, Wrexham's ambitions are clear. The club recently agreed a club-record £8 million deal for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, underlining the intent of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they target a push toward the Premier League in their second Championship season. Their fanbase continues to grow, with the Welcome to Wrexham documentary drawing supporters from across the world to North Wales.

Cardiff will be looking to assert home advantage against a Wrexham side that arrives in Cardiff with something to prove after a difficult start to the pre-season schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Cardiff City crest
Cardiff City
CAC
Formation
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE

Manager

  • B. Barry-Murphy

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts, and no confirmed probable lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wraxham are led by Phil Parkinson. Similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Form

CAC

CAC - Form

MAN
L5-4
MID
L0-6
FOG
W1-5
ROM
W4-1
SWI
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WRE

WRE - Form

MUN
W0-1
LEE
W2-3
LIV
L1-0
SUN
L1-0
MID
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Cardiff City head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Swindon Town on August 8, and they also beat Roma 4-1 in a pre-season friendly. Their five-match run also includes a heavy 0-6 friendly defeat to FC Midtjylland and a 5-4 League One loss to Mansfield Town, the latter coming at the end of the previous campaign. Across those five games, Cardiff scored 13 goals and conceded 15.

Wraxham have won two of their last five matches. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 0-1 and Leeds United 2-3 in pre-season friendlies, but their three most recent outings have all ended in 1-0 defeats — against Liverpool, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Wrexham scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Cardiff CityDrawWrexham
3
1
1
Carabao Cup
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
2
FT
League One
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
3
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
League One
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
3
FT
League One
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
FT
League One
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
10Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Carabao Cup on October 28, 2025, when Cardiff City won 2-1 at Wrexham's ground. Before that, the clubs' head-to-head record in the dataset stretches back to League One meetings in the early 2000s. Across the five recorded fixtures, Cardiff hold the stronger record, winning three times to Wrexham's one, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
110031+23
W
2
MillwallMillwallMIL
110020+23
W
3
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
110021+13
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
110021+13
W
5
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
110021+13
W
6
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
110021+13
W
7
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
110021+13
W
8
WatfordWatfordWAT
110021+13
W
9
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
10102201
D
10
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
10102201
D
11
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
10102201
D
12
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
10102201
D
13
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
10100001
D
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
10100001
D
15
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
00000000
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
00000000
17
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
100112-10
L
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
100112-10
L
19
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
100112-10
L
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
100112-10
L
21
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
100112-10
L
22
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
100113-20
L
23
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
100102-20
L
24
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
100112-1-4
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Cardiff City are currently 13th while Wrexham sit in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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