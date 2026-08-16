Championship - Game Week 1 17 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Wrexham will kick-off at Aug 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds exclusive rights to over 250 EFL Championship matches per season. CBS Sports serves as the league's primary broadcast partner through 2028, making Paramount+ the most reliable destination for US fans to follow the Championship. Stream the match live by signing up at the link below.

Cardiff City host Wrexham at Cardiff City Stadium in what is one of Welsh football's most charged Championship fixtures. Brian Barry-Murphy's side welcome Phil Parkinson's Red Dragons to South Wales in a contest that carries the weight of geography, rivalry, and the particular intensity that comes with two clubs from the same nation meeting in the second tier of English football.

Cardiff arrive at this fixture having shown promising signs in pre-season. A 3-2 win over Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup and a 4-1 victory against Roma in a friendly suggest Barry-Murphy's squad is building momentum ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Wraxham's preparations have been more mixed. Phil Parkinson's side drew attention with a 2-3 friendly win over Leeds United and a 0-1 victory against Manchester United, yet they were beaten in their Carabao Cup opener by Middlesbrough and lost friendlies to both Sunderland and Liverpool.

Off the pitch, Wrexham's ambitions are clear. The club recently agreed a club-record £8 million deal for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, underlining the intent of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they target a push toward the Premier League in their second Championship season. Their fanbase continues to grow, with the Welcome to Wrexham documentary drawing supporters from across the world to North Wales.

Cardiff will be looking to assert home advantage against a Wrexham side that arrives in Cardiff with something to prove after a difficult start to the pre-season schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts, and no confirmed probable lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Wraxham are led by Phil Parkinson. Similarly, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the fixture approaches.

Form

Cardiff City head into this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Swindon Town on August 8, and they also beat Roma 4-1 in a pre-season friendly. Their five-match run also includes a heavy 0-6 friendly defeat to FC Midtjylland and a 5-4 League One loss to Mansfield Town, the latter coming at the end of the previous campaign. Across those five games, Cardiff scored 13 goals and conceded 15.

Wraxham have won two of their last five matches. Phil Parkinson's side beat Manchester United 0-1 and Leeds United 2-3 in pre-season friendlies, but their three most recent outings have all ended in 1-0 defeats — against Liverpool, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. Wrexham scored four goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Carabao Cup on October 28, 2025, when Cardiff City won 2-1 at Wrexham's ground. Before that, the clubs' head-to-head record in the dataset stretches back to League One meetings in the early 2000s. Across the five recorded fixtures, Cardiff hold the stronger record, winning three times to Wrexham's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff City are currently 13th while Wrexham sit in 16th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: