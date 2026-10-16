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Championship
team-logoBurnley
Turf Moor
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
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Watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, confirmed teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Turf Moor

Today's game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 3:00 PM.

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Click here

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Click here

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers lineups

4-2-3-1
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR
page.match.formation.title
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
4-2-3-1
G. CoudertG. CoudertK. WalkerK. Walkerteam-logoLucas PiresH. EkdalH. EkdalIgor JulioIgor JulioM. AlleyneM. AlleyneL. RamazaniL. Ramazaniteam-logoJ. LaurentR. HatateR. HatateJ. LarsenJ. LarsenJ. VardyJ. VardyJ. SaJ. SaN. DjigaN. DjigaG. KonanG. KonanJ. TchatchouaJ. TchatchouaT. GomesT. GomesM. MunetsiM. MunetsiJ. BellegardeJ. BellegardeAndreAndreF. LopezF. LopezR. SaidR. SaidS. NeaveS. Neave
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
4-2-3-1
Burnley

Starting XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Hayen
  • C. Peixoto

Burnley host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor in the Championship, with both clubs in contrasting positions as the autumn schedule intensifies.

The Clarets sit deep in the relegation zone and will be desperate to claim three points in front of their home support. Nicky Hayen's side have shown they can score goals, but defensive frailties have cost them points across recent weeks.

Wolves arrive in Lancashire in a more comfortable mid-table position, though their recent form tells a story of inconsistency. Cesar Peixoto's squad has struggled to string results together, and back-to-back Championship defeats heading into this fixture will sharpen the focus on the away dugout.

Adding to Wolves' concerns, Raul Jimenez has been ruled out until January after a persistent knee problem required corrective surgery. The 35-year-old's absence is a blow both for the club and for Mexico, stripping Peixoto of his most experienced attacking option at a critical stage of the season.

Burnley will draw confidence from their home crowd and the chance to climb away from danger. For Wolves, this is exactly the type of fixture they need to win if they are to push into the top half of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

BUR

BUR - Form

WRE
D1-1
SWA
L3-1
DER
D1-1
WAT
W0-4
CHA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WOL

WOL - Form

SHU
W0-1
EVE
L1-0
WBA
W1-0
MID
L1-0
BOL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Burnley come into this fixture with a recent record of one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic, and they recorded their standout result of this run with a 4-0 victory away at Watford. Across those five matches, the Clarets have scored nine goals but have also conceded eight, pointing to a side that creates chances yet remains vulnerable at the back.

Wolves have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, and they also fell to a 1-0 loss against Middlesbrough. Peixoto's side did beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in that run, but the pattern of narrow defeats and tight margins defines their recent form. They have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BurnleyDrawWolverhampton Wanderers
1
2
2
Premier League
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
3
FT
Carabao Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
2
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
0
FT
Premier League
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
1
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
FT
Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
1
Burnley badge
Burnley
BUR
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Burnley and Wolves drew 1-1 in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor. Before that, Wolves won 3-2 at Molineux against Burnley in the Premier League in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, which also include a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory for Wolves at Molineux in August 2024, the record is fairly balanced, with Wolves edging the series but Burnley having shown they can take points from their rivals.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
7
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
8
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
104331614+215
D
L
L
W
W
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111641519-49
D
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Burnley are 21st while Wolverhampton Wanderers sit 10th, making this a fixture that carries far greater urgency for the home side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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