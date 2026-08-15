Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Ashton Gate

Today's game between Bristol City and Millwall will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Bristol City vs Millwall is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Bristol City host Millwall at Ashton Gate in the Championship, with both sides looking to build early-season momentum as the new campaign gets underway.

Michael Skubala's Robins come into the fixture sitting fourth in the table, though their pre-season preparation has been mixed. A 4-1 friendly win over Newcastle United offered early encouragement, but a Carabao Cup first-round defeat to Walsall will have tempered expectations heading into the league opener.

Millwall arrive in Bristol in eleventh place under Alex Neil, who will be looking for a more consistent start than his side's pre-season form suggested. The Lions beat Queens Park Rangers on penalties in the Carabao Cup to progress, but defeats to Stevenage and Gillingham in friendlies highlighted areas that still need attention.

These two sides have met four times in the Championship over the past two seasons, producing close, competitive matches with goals at both ends. Millwall have taken points at Ashton Gate before and will be confident of doing so again.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City vs Millwall live, read on.

How to watch Bristol City vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bristol City manager Michael Skubala has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Robins at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Millwall boss Alex Neil is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the Lions. Updates to both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Bristol City head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Walsall, while they drew 1-1 with Exeter City and 0-0 with Plymouth Argyle in pre-season. The Robins' best result in that run was a 4-1 friendly victory over Newcastle United, though a 3-2 loss to Forest Green Rovers on the same day showed defensive vulnerability. Across those five matches, Bristol City scored eight goals and conceded four.

Millwall's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. The Lions' most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup, which they won on penalties. They also beat Royal Antwerp 1-0 in a friendly, drew 1-1 with Bromley, and lost to both Stevenage and Gillingham by a single goal. Millwall scored five goals and conceded three across that period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 29, 2025, when Millwall beat Bristol City 2-1 at The Den in the Championship. In the reverse fixture earlier that month, Millwall also won 1-0 at Ashton Gate. Across the last five Championship meetings, Millwall have won three times and Bristol City twice, with the Robins' 4-3 home win in August 2024 standing as the most open encounter in that run.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bristol City currently sit fourth while Millwall are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bristol City vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: