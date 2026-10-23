Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Ewood Park

Today's game between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, which holds exclusive rights to over 250 EFL Championship matches per season. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Blackburn Rovers host Wrexham at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship, with both sides sitting in the top half of the table and looking to push further up the standings.

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn side come into this fixture in reasonable shape, sitting 10th in the Championship. Three wins from their last five outings show a team capable of putting results together, though a 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in their most recent game will have tempered the mood at Ewood Park.

Wraxham arrive in Blackburn on the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Preston North End, a result that lifted Phil Parkinson's side to 14th in the table. The Red Dragons have been inconsistent this season, but that victory will have done plenty for confidence heading into this trip north.

Parkinson's side have shown they can compete at Championship level, and a win at Ewood Park would represent a genuine statement result for a club still establishing itself in the second tier.

Mowbray knows his Blackburn side cannot afford to be complacent. Wrexham's recent form and the attention that follows the club make this a fixture with more weight than the table positions alone might suggest.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tony Mowbray takes charge of Blackburn Rovers for this Championship fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson leads Wrexham into this game. As with Blackburn, no squad details have been confirmed, and updates will follow as they become available.

Form

Blackburn head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion, though they had won back-to-back games before that, beating Bristol City 1-0 away and Cardiff City 2-1 at home. Across the five fixtures, Blackburn scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Wraxham's recent form is a mixed picture. Parkinson's side have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship outings. The most recent result was a strong 4-1 victory over Preston North End, which followed a 1-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. Their heaviest loss in the run came against West Ham United, a 6-0 defeat, though wins over Preston and Southampton show the team's capacity to produce positive results. Wrexham scored nine goals and conceded ten across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Blackburn Rovers hosted Wrexham at Ewood Park in the Championship and lost 2-0. Before that, the reverse fixture at Wrexham in November 2025 ended 1-1. Across the last three competitive meetings, which also include a 4-1 FA Cup win for Blackburn at Ewood Park in January 2024, each side has a victory to their name with one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Blackburn Rovers sit 10th while Wrexham are 14th, with both clubs in contention to push toward the upper reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: