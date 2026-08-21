Championship - Game Week 2 22 Aug 2026 - 07:30 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Bristol City will kick-off at Aug 22, 2026, 7:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Birmingham City vs Bristol City are listed below. US viewers can watch the match on Paramount+ or via the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Amazon Prime Video is also showing the fixture.

Birmingham City host Bristol City at St Andrew's Knighthead Park in the Championship, with both sides arriving at this West Country-Midlands derby in contrasting states of form.

Chris Davies' Birmingham come into the match having drawn 0-0 with Sheffield United on the opening weekend. That result ended a run of four straight wins, including a Carabao Cup victory over Swansea City, though it confirmed that the Blues remain a difficult side to break down.

Bristol City, under Michael Skubala, are in a far more precarious position. The Robins lost 2-0 at Millwall on the opening day and head to Birmingham without a Championship win to their name this season, sitting 23rd in the table.

The gulf in the standings is stark. Birmingham are 15th, already eight places and several points clear of their visitors. For Skubala's side, a positive result on the road would do much to ease the early pressure.

Davies will be aware that Bristol City are a side capable of making life difficult. The two clubs have shared some close Championship contests in recent seasons, and home comforts do not always guarantee straightforward afternoons.

Still, the hosts carry the momentum and the crowd advantage at St Andrew's Knighthead Park. Birmingham will fancy their chances of picking up three points in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Championship fixture live.

How to watch Birmingham City vs Bristol City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the Blues, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Bristol City boss Michael Skubala is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Robins at this stage. Updates for both sides will be added as they become available.

Form

Birmingham City have taken four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Championship draw with Sheffield United on August 15, before which they beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. The Blues also recorded a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly, which counted as a win on their record. Across the five matches, Birmingham scored six goals and conceded three.

Bristol City's recent record makes for difficult reading. The Robins have lost three of their last five matches, drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Championship defeat to Millwall on August 15, and they also fell to a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Walsall on August 6. They drew 1-1 with Exeter City and 0-0 with Plymouth Argyle in pre-season, and lost 3-2 to Forest Green Rovers. Bristol City scored three goals and conceded seven across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 25, 2026, when Birmingham City beat Bristol City 2-1 at St Andrew's in the Championship. Before that, Bristol City won 1-0 at home in October 2025. Across the last five Championship encounters, Birmingham have won three times and Bristol City once, with one draw. The two clubs have also met twice in August and December 2023, with Birmingham winning 2-0 at Ashton Gate and Bristol City winning 4-2 at home.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City sit 15th while Bristol City are 23rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Bristol City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: