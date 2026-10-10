Serie A - Game Week 30 11 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Bahia and Mirassol will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bahia vs Mirassol are listed below. Fanatiz provides streaming access for viewers in the United States, while Premiere serves audiences in Brazil.

Bahia host Mirassol in a Serie A fixture that carries different but equally pressing stakes for both sides. Rogerio Ceni's team sit sixth in the table and will want to bounce back after back-to-back league defeats, while Mirassol arrive needing points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Bahia had been in strong form before their recent dip. Three consecutive wins, including a 3-2 away victory at Red Bull Bragantino and a 3-2 win over Internacional, had raised expectations. Consecutive defeats to Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense have since cooled the mood at the club.

Mirassol arrive with a steadier recent record. Rafael Guanaes has his side showing resilience, with two wins and two draws from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent game ended in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Bragantino, and they have not lost since early September.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tilted in Bahia's favour in recent meetings, though Mirassol's 5-1 win at home in the previous season's reverse fixture shows they are capable of inflicting heavy defeats on this opponent.

With Bahia looking to arrest a slide and Mirassol seeking the points that could ease their relegation concerns, this match has the feel of a fixture where neither side can afford to be passive. Read on for full details on how to watch live.

How to watch Bahia vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia are managed by Rogerio Ceni, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mirassol head coach Rafael Guanaes similarly has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news for the away side will be provided when available.

Form

Bahia head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five Serie A games. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, which followed an earlier 2-1 loss to Athletico Paranaense. Before that run of defeats, Ceni's side had won three straight, including a 3-2 win at Red Bull Bragantino and a 3-2 victory over Internacional. Across the five matches, Bahia scored nine goals and conceded six, reflecting a side capable of scoring freely but prone to defensive lapses.

Mirassol arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Bragantino, and they also claimed a 2-0 win over Botafogo RJ during that stretch. Their only defeat came against Flamengo, a 2-0 loss in early September. Mirassol scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Bahia won 2-1 away at Mirassol in the Serie A. The head-to-head record across the last three known encounters is split, with each side claiming one win and one draw, though Mirassol's 5-1 home victory in August 2025 stands as the most emphatic result in the series and a reminder of how wide the margins can be when one side is at their best.

Standings

Bahia sit sixth in the Serie A table, keeping them in touch with the upper reaches of the division and making this a match with genuine implications for their ambitions. Mirassol are 15th, placing them firmly in the bottom half and in territory where every point carries real urgency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: