Serie A - Game Week 31 18 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Bahia and Flamengo will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bahia vs Flamengo are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fanatiz, while fans in Brazil can follow the action on Premiere.

Bahia host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that pits a side pushing for the top six against the division's current leaders. Rogerio Ceni's team are at home and will want to put distance between themselves and the chasing pack, while Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo arrive with the title on their minds.

Bahia come into this match having won their most recent Serie A outing 1-0 against Mirassol, a result that followed back-to-back defeats to Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense. That win will have steadied the mood at the club after a difficult patch.

Flamengo arrive in strong form and with their sights firmly on the title. Jardim's side beat Fluminense 1-0 in a Rio derby before a goalless draw with Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores in their most recent outing, a result that kept them top of the Brazilian top flight heading into this fixture.

The two clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, and Flamengo have held the upper hand. Their superior league position adds further weight to their status as favourites here, though Bahia at home are rarely straightforward opponents.

For Ceni's side, the points are important for maintaining their position in the top half and keeping their ambitions alive. For Flamengo, a win would further consolidate their grip at the summit of the Serie A table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Flamengo live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bahia vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia are managed by Rogerio Ceni, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo head coach Leonardo Jardim has similarly not confirmed his starting lineup, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the away squad at this stage. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

Bahia head into this fixture with three wins and two losses from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Mirassol, which followed consecutive defeats to Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense. Earlier in that run, they beat Red Bull Bragantino 3-2 away from home, underlining their capacity to perform on the road. Across those five matches, Bahia scored eight goals and conceded five.

Flamengo arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Estudiantes, which came after a 1-0 Serie A victory over Fluminense. A 2-2 draw with Santos earlier in the run is the one dropped domestic point in that sequence. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-0 to Flamengo in a Serie A fixture played in April 2026, with Flamengo as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won four and Bahia one, with the lone Bahia win coming in October 2025. The overall record across that period points clearly in Flamengo's favour.

Standings

Flamengo top the Serie A table, making this a fixture where the leaders face a side sitting fifth. Bahia's position keeps them in contention for a strong finish to the season, while Flamengo will be determined to protect their advantage at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: