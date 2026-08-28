Serie A - Game Week 25 29 Aug 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Atletico MG and Vitoria will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Atletico MG vs Vitoria is available to watch live on Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Mineiro host Vitoria in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting but telling moments of their respective seasons. Eduardo Dominguez's side welcome their visitors having carried real momentum through August, while Jair Ventura brings a Vitoria squad that has been inconsistent but capable of producing results against strong opposition.

Atletico have been one of the busier clubs in Brazil across the past month. Their 3-0 dismantling of Gremio in Serie A earlier this month was the clearest statement of their quality, and they have continued to compete across multiple fronts, including the Copa Sudamericana, without losing their shape. Sitting ninth in the table, Dominguez will want to translate that form into a climb up the standings.

Vitoria arrive in difficult form. Back-to-back Serie A defeats to Bahia and Flamengo in August exposed the fragility that has followed them through the season, and a cup loss to Vasco da Gama just days ago will do little for confidence. Ventura's side sit 12th and need results to avoid being dragged into a relegation conversation.

The visitors are not without belief, though. Their 1-0 Serie A win over Botafogo on August 16 showed they can grind out results against quality opponents, and a 4-0 cup win over Athletico Paranaense demonstrated what this squad can do when it clicks.

Atletico will be expected to control this match at home, but Vitoria's unpredictability makes them a dangerous side to write off entirely. The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue to a fixture that matters for different reasons on each side of the pitch.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico MG vs Vitoria, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Vitoria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez names his Atletico MG squad for this Serie A home fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Jair Ventura prepares Vitoria for the trip to Belo Horizonte without any confirmed injury or suspension news. No projected XI has been published for the away side either. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Atletico MG have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in cup competition on August 26, following a goalless Serie A draw with Internacional on August 22. The run also includes a 2-2 Copa Sudamericana draw with Red Bull Bragantino and a 3-0 Serie A win over Gremio. Atletico's only win in the Copa Sudamericana leg came 1-0 against Bragantino on August 12. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded three.

Vitoria have recorded two wins, zero draws, and three defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 cup defeat to Vasco da Gama on August 27. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Bahia in Serie A on August 23 and beat Botafogo 1-0 in the league on August 16. The run also includes a 2-0 cup defeat to Flamengo and a 4-0 cup win over Athletico Paranaense. Vitoria scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 14, 2026, when Vitoria hosted Atletico MG and won 2-0. That result followed a 1-0 Vitoria home win over Atletico in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Vitoria hold the stronger record, winning three times to Atletico's zero, with two draws recorded. Both of those draws finished 2-2, in April 2025 and October 2024 respectively.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atletico MG sit ninth while Vitoria are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Vitoria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: