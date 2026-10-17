Serie A - Game Week 31 17 Oct 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Atletico MG and Coritiba will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 5:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Coritiba are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere.

Atletico MG host Coritiba in a Serie A fixture that pits a side pushing for continental qualification against one fighting to stabilise their season.

Eduardo Dominguez's side arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. A 2-1 Serie A win over Santos and a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Montevideo City Torque are the highlights of a recent run that has Atletico MG firmly in the conversation for a top-half finish with ambitions beyond it.

Coritiba's situation is far more precarious. Fernando Seabra's side have lost three of their last five Serie A games, shipping five goals against Vasco da Gama and four against Fluminense in that run. A 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ is their most recent result, and they arrive here without a win in their last four league outings.

The contrast in momentum is stark. Atletico MG have scored eight goals across their last five matches and are playing with confidence, while Coritiba have been exposed defensively and lack the consistency to feel comfortable in mid-table.

For Coritiba, a trip to a side in their current form represents a stern test. Atletico MG will be looking to build on their recent results and strengthen their grip on a position that could yet lead somewhere meaningful as the season enters its final stretch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Coritiba live, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Coritiba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Atletico MG squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fernando Seabra similarly has kept his team selection under wraps, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed for Coritiba at this stage. Full details will be published when official information becomes available.

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Montevideo City Torque, and they also claimed a 2-1 Serie A victory over Santos. A 2-2 draw with Athletico Paranaense is the one result that interrupted their recent momentum. Across those five matches, Atletico MG have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Coritiba have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Botafogo RJ, but defeats of 4-0 to Fluminense and 5-0 to Vasco da Gama sit heavily in that sequence. A 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense shows they can contribute going forward, but they have conceded 14 goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A in April 2026, when Coritiba beat Atletico MG 2-0 at their ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico MG hold three wins to Coritiba's two, with the sides also sharing a 2-2 draw in April 2022.

Standings

Atletico MG sit seventh in Serie A, within reach of a continental qualification place, while Coritiba are 11th, close enough to the lower reaches of the table that results like this one carry real weight for their season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Coritiba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: