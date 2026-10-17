Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Today's game between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, all match coverage is fully integrated into a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included.

Inter Miami CF travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a Major League Soccer fixture that finds both clubs in very different places as the regular season nears its end.

Kily Gonzalez's side arrive in Georgia off the back of a 2-0 win over New York City FC that secured their place in the 2026 MLS playoffs. Germán Berterame and Rodrigo De Paul got the goals, with Lionel Messi providing the creative touch that has defined Miami's season.

Sitting second in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami have built genuine momentum. They have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals in the process, and they arrive in Atlanta as the form side in this fixture.

Atlanta United, managed by Gerardo Martino-e

sit 14th in the Eastern Conference and outside the playoff positions. The Five Stripes beat CF Montreal 3-0 in their most recent outing, but their season has been too inconsistent to inspire confidence.

Martino's men need points, and they need them now. With the playoff picture tightening, this home fixture represents one of their better remaining opportunities to close the gap.

For Miami, the objective is simpler: maintain their standing and carry their playoff form into the postseason. Messi and company have shown they can hurt teams on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Martino has not confirmed a probable lineup for Atlanta United ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Kily Gonzalez is similarly without a confirmed lineup for Inter Miami CF at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and the projected XI will be published when available ahead of the game.

Form

Atlanta United have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over CF Montreal on October 14, though they lost 1-3 to FC Cincinnati before that. The Five Stripes drew 2-2 with New York City FC and 0-0 with DC United in that run, and also claimed a 1-0 win away at Portland Timbers. Atlanta scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Inter Miami come into this fixture in strong form, winning three, drawing one, and losing one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over New York City FC, and they also beat DC United 4-0 and Cruz Azul 2-0 in the Campeones Cup. Their only defeat came against Columbus Crew, who beat them 2-1. Miami scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Inter Miami and Atlanta United drew 2-2 in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter Miami hold the stronger record, with three wins against Atlanta's two, including a 4-0 victory at home in October 2025 and a 2-1 win in Atlanta in March 2025.

Standings

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, placing them firmly among the frontrunners for a top playoff seed. Atlanta United are 14th in the East, meaning they arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium needing points to keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: