Serie A - Game Week 31 17 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 6:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras are listed below.

Athletico Paranaense host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Odair Hellmann's side sit third and will look to defend home ground against a Palmeiras outfit that has been one of the most consistent teams in Brazil this season.

Palmeiras arrive in outstanding form under Abel Ferreira. They have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 4-1 Serie A victory over Corinthians and a 1-2 Copa Libertadores win at Fluminense. That run places them firmly in the title conversation, and they show no signs of easing up.

Athlético Paranaense are no pushovers, though. Hellmann's side put four past Chapecoense in their most recent outing and have the attacking firepower to trouble any opponent. Their tendency to concede, however, could prove costly against a Palmeiras side with genuine ambitions on multiple fronts.

The backdrop to this fixture adds further intrigue. Palmeiras hammered Corinthians 4-1 in the league just days ago, a result that came after Corinthians appointed Clarence Seedorf as head coach in a bid to arrest a damaging run of poor form. The ripple effects of that result are still being felt across the division.

For Athletico, this is a chance to make a statement against a side chasing the title. A win would tighten the top of the table and demonstrate that Hellmann's team can compete with the very best. Palmeiras, meanwhile, will want to maintain the momentum that has made them such a formidable force in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras live.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Odair Hellmann has no confirmed injury or suspension information available for Athletico Paranaense ahead of this match. Updates on the home squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Abel Ferreira is similarly without confirmed team news for Palmeiras at this stage. Full squad details for both sides will be published when official information is released.

Form

Athletico Paranaense head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-1 win over Chapecoense, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Bahia during that run. A 3-1 defeat to Cruzeiro was the low point, and draws against Atletico MG and Coritiba showed a tendency to drop points against direct rivals. Across those five matches, Athletico scored thirteen goals and conceded twelve.

Palmeiras have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Copa Libertadores win at Fluminense, following a 4-1 Serie A victory over Corinthians and a 1-0 win over Bahia. The only points dropped came in a goalless draw with Gremio. Ferreira's side have been both productive in attack and solid at the back across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Serie A in April 2026, when Palmeiras won 1-0. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palmeiras have the stronger overall record, with Athletico's wins coming in the 2024 season. The series has been competitive, though Palmeiras have held the upper hand in the most recent encounters.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Palmeiras sit second while Athletico Paranaense are third, meaning both clubs are pushing at the top end of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: