Serie A - Game Week 29 8 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Athletico Paranaense and Atletico MG will kick off at Oct 8, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico MG is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Athletico Paranaense host Atletico MG in a Serie A fixture that carries real implications for both clubs as they look to push up the Brazilian top-flight table.

Odair Hellmann's side come into this match sitting third in Serie A, a position that reflects a solid domestic campaign and gives them genuine confidence heading into this home tie.

Eduardo Dominguez's Atletico MG arrive seventh, still within striking distance of the top positions but needing consistency to mount any serious challenge in the second half of the season.

Atletico MG have shown they can produce results, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions, though their form has been uneven with defeats mixed in alongside some impressive scoring displays.

Athlético Paranaense have their own inconsistencies to address, with two wins from five their recent league record, and Hellmann will be demanding more defensive discipline after shipping goals in several recent outings.

This is the kind of fixture where league ambitions get tested. Read on for all the information you need to watch this game live.

How to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Athletico Paranaense are managed by Odair Hellmann, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Eduardo Dominguez leads Atletico MG, and similarly, no lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Athletico Paranaense have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Bahia, and they also picked up a 2-3 win away at Botafogo RJ during that run. A 3-3 draw with Coritiba and a 3-3 draw with Fluminense show they have been involved in high-scoring affairs, though a 3-1 defeat to Cruzeiro highlights defensive vulnerability. Across those five matches, the side scored eleven goals and conceded eleven.

Atletico MG arrive with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino on October 3, and they also recorded a 3-1 league victory over Fluminense earlier in September. A 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Santos FC featured in that run alongside a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to the same opponents, indicating some inconsistency across competitions. Atletico MG scored nine goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on April 5, 2026, when Atletico MG hosted Athletico Paranaense and won 2-1. Across the last five encounters in the dataset, Atletico MG have won three times to Athletico Paranaense's one, with one draw, including meetings in Serie A and the Copa Libertadores.

Standings

Athletico Paranaense sit third in Serie A, placing them firmly in contention at the top end of the table, while Atletico MG are seventh, close enough to the leading positions to make this a genuinely meaningful fixture for the visitors.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Athletico Paranaense vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: