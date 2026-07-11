World Cup - Quarter Finals Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Switzerland will kick-off at Jul 11, 2026, 9:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Argentina vs Switzerland is available to watch live in the United States across several TV channels and streaming platforms. The TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Argentina and Switzerland meet at Kansas City Stadium on July 12 in a World Cup 2026 quarter-final that pits the reigning champions against the tournament's most disciplined defensive unit.

Lionel Scaloni's side have been anything but comfortable in the knockout rounds. Against Egypt in the Round of 16, they trailed 2-0 with eleven minutes of normal time remaining before goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and an extra-time header from Enzo Fernández sealed a 3-2 comeback that extended their unbeaten World Cup run to 11 matches since 2022.

Switzerland have taken an entirely different path to this stage. Murat Yakin's side topped Group B ahead of co-hosts Canada, then dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32 before holding Colombia scoreless across 120 minutes and advancing on penalties in the Round of 16. They have not conceded a single goal in the knockout phase.

The tension around the Argentine camp extends beyond the pitch. The Argentine Football Association is currently the subject of a preliminary FBI investigation into suspected financial irregularities, adding an unusual backdrop to their title defence in the United States.

On the field, Switzerland carry a significant injury concern. Johan Manzambi, who has scored three goals in the tournament, is in a race to be fit after missing the Colombia match with a knee problem. Granit Xhaka has made clear his side are not travelling to Kansas City simply to make up the numbers, with the Swiss captain publicly declaring his hunger to engineer an upset against the world champions.

Messi enters the quarter-final leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals. The question Switzerland's defensive block must answer is whether they can keep him quiet for 90 minutes in a way no team has managed at this World Cup.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina vs Switzerland live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Argentina vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina head into the quarter-final with a fully fit 26-man squad under Lionel Scaloni. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, leaving the coach with a selection decision in attack over whether to partner Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez alongside Messi, while Nicolás Tagliafico and Facundo Medina are competing for the left-back berth.

Switzerland face a more pressing concern. Murat Yakin must assess the fitness of Johan Manzambi, who has three goals in the tournament but has been sidelined with a knee injury since the Round of 16. Ardon Jashari is set to deputise again if Manzambi cannot recover in time. Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez remain unavailable. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive with five wins from five World Cup matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was the 3-2 comeback win over Egypt on July 7, having also beaten Cabo Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32. Earlier in the group stage, they defeated Jordan 3-1, Austria 2-0, and Algeria 3-0, with consistent attacking output throughout.

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, conceding just two goals in the process. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Colombia on July 7, settled in Argentina's favour via a 4-3 penalty shootout win for Switzerland. Before that, they beat Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1. Their most dominant display came in a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, with their only dropped points in regulation arriving in a 1-1 draw against Qatar at the start of the group stage.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2014 World Cup on July 1, when Argentina edged Switzerland 1-0 in a Round of 16 tie that required extra time. The two nations also met in a February 2012 friendly, with Argentina winning 3-1 in Switzerland, and in a June 2007 friendly that ended 1-1. Across the three recorded meetings, Argentina hold two wins to Switzerland's none, with one draw.

Standings

Switzerland finished top of Group B at the 2026 World Cup, while Argentina won Group J to advance to the knockout rounds as group leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: