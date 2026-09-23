Primera A - Game Week 12 23 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between America de Cali and Aguilas Doradas will kick off at Sep 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

America de Cali vs Aguilas Doradas is available to watch live. Fubo and Fanatiz are both carrying the match, giving fans multiple options to stream the game. Check your regional availability and sign up through the respective platforms to watch live.

America de Cali host Aguilas Doradas in a Primera A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Clausura table tells the story clearly: one team is fighting at the top, the other is trying to climb out of the lower half.

David Gonzalez's side head into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw against Tolima, a result that kept them at the summit of the Clausura standings. America have been difficult to beat at home and will look to return to winning ways in front of their own supporters.

Aguilas Doradas arrive in Cali having drawn 2-2 with Deportivo Pereira in their most recent outing. Flavio Robatto's team has shown a tendency to share points rather than claim them, with four draws in their last five across all competitions.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts. America have won three of the last five meetings between these two sides, and Aguilas have struggled to find the net against them, failing to score in three of those encounters.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch America de Cali vs Aguilas Doradas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

America de Cali are managed by David Gonzalez. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Aguilas Doradas are led by Flavio Robatto. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

America de Cali have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Tolima, following a 0-1 home loss to Deportivo Pasto. The high point of that run was a 4-1 win over Deportivo Pereira in the Cup, with a 3-0 league win against Alianza FC also standing out. Across those five games, America scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Aguilas Doradas have drawn four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Nacional, who beat them 2-0. Their most recent game ended 2-2 with Deportivo Pereira. Robatto's side scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded seven, and they have not won any of their last five competitive outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Aguilas Doradas hosted America de Cali and lost 0-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Primera A, America de Cali have won four times, with Aguilas Doradas claiming one victory. America have scored eight goals in those meetings, while Aguilas have managed just three.

Standings

In the Clausura, America de Cali sit top of the table while Aguilas Doradas are in 11th place. In the Apertura standings, America are fourth and Aguilas are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Aguilas Doradas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: