Eredivisie - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 10:30 Bingoal Stadion

Today's game between ADO Den Haag and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo and ESPN Select, both of which carry Eredivisie coverage this season.

PSV Eindhoven travel to the Bingoal Stadion in The Hague to face ADO Den Haag in an Eredivisie fixture that finds the two clubs at very different points in the table.

Peter Bosz's side arrive as the clear favourites, sitting second in the Eredivisie standings and carrying the weight of a congested schedule that now includes Champions League football. Their visit to The Hague follows a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in Europe, and Bosz will want an immediate response on domestic soil.

ADO Den Haag are in a difficult position. Robin Peter's side sit 17th in the Eredivisie, and their recent form — three draws and two defeats across their last five matches — tells the story of a team struggling to find any consistency. A home game against one of the division's strongest sides does little to ease that pressure.

PSV carry a significant injury list into this fixture, with several players unavailable across multiple positions. Managing those absences while maintaining their title challenge is the defining challenge for Bosz at this stage of the season.

For ADO, the task is to make Bingoal Stadion difficult and disruptive. They have shown moments of resilience this season, including a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord, but converting that into a result against PSV would represent a genuine statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Eredivisie fixture live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off information.

How to watch ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

ADO Den Haag head into this fixture with two injury concerns, as Cameron Peupion and Luka Reischl are both sidelined. Milan Hokke is also unavailable after picking up a suspension, which leaves Robin Peter with limited options in those areas of his squad.

PSV arrive with a considerably longer list of absentees. Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Adamo Nagalo, Sam Lammers, Ricardo Pepi, Kilian Sildillia, Paul Wanner, and Sami Ouaissa are all ruled out, giving Peter Bosz a significant squad management challenge. No probable lineup has been confirmed for either side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

ADO Den Haag have not won any of their last five Eredivisie matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Telstar, and they also drew 1-1 with Cambuur earlier in the run. The two defeats came against FC Twente, where they lost 2-0, and Fortuna Sittard, where they fell 3-2. ADO have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a record that reflects their inconsistency in both halves of the pitch.

PSV have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig, which followed a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen. Earlier in the run, they beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and lost 3-2 to FC Twente in the league. PSV have scored eight goals and conceded five across that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2023, when PSV beat ADO Den Haag 3-1 in the KNVB Cup. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 in an Eredivisie fixture at ADO's ground in February 2021. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, PSV have won three, with one draw and one match where ADO held PSV to a share of the points, and the overall goal record favours the Eindhoven side heavily.

Standings

PSV sit second in the Eredivisie, placing them firmly in the title conversation and making every domestic fixture a chance to apply pressure at the top. ADO Den Haag are 17th, a position that puts them deep in the relegation battle and makes this a match they desperately need points from.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: