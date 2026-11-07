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Serie A Femminile
team-logoAC Milan
team-logoInter
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AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A Femminile

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 6

DAZN and Rai Sport will show the women's derby between AC Milan and Inter live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

With valuable Serie A Femminile points at stake, Suzanne Bakker's AC Milan host David Sassarini's Inter. The two sides arrive in very different form.

November has been difficult for Milan, who lost 1-0 to Como Women in their most recent league outing. They beat Ternana 3-0 before that defeat, but have won only two of their last five matches, losing the other three.

Inter, by contrast, beat Lazio 3-0 in the latest Serie A round and sit second in the table. They have enjoyed a solid season despite a heavy 6-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League.

Recent meetings favour Inter. They won 1-0 last May, following 5-1 and 4-1 victories in the two preceding seasons. Milan have not beaten Inter for some time and need to reverse that trend.

Seventh-placed Milan face an Inter side sitting second, though the gap in the table may count for little in a derby.

Team news

AC Milan vs Inter Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Bakker

Suzanne Bakker has not yet announced AC Milan's official line-up or provided updates on injuries or suspensions. Further team news will be available closer to kick-off.

As for Inter, David Sassarini has not revealed a probable line-up. There is currently no information on unavailable or suspended players, with updates to follow when available.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

COM
L4-1
JUV
W2-1
ROM
L4-2
TER
W3-0
COM
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
INT

INT - Form

COM
W0-2
PAR
W3-0
NAP
D0-0
OLL
L6-0
LAZ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Milan have two wins and three defeats from their last five Serie A matches. A 1-0 loss to Como Women followed a 3-0 victory over Ternana Femminile. They also lost 4-2 to Roma and 4-1 to Como in that period, scoring nine goals and conceding twelve overall.

Across their last five league and cup outings, Inter have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They beat Lazio 3-0 most recently, having drawn 0-0 with Napoli Femminile and beaten Parma 3-0. Their only defeat in that stretch was the 6-0 loss to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League, though their Serie A form remains solid.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

AC MilanDrawInter
0
2
3
Serie A Femminile
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
FT
Serie A Femminile
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
FT
Serie A Femminile
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
Serie A Femminile
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
FT
Serie A Femminile
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
6Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Inter won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Inter have three wins to Milan's one, with one draw. Inter won 5-1 away in December 2025 and 4-1 in April 2025, while the March 2025 meeting ended 3-3. The only neutral draw in the series was the 1-1 result in December 2024.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5500177+1015
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410100+1013
W
D
W
W
W
3
Calcio Como 1907Calcio Como 1907COM
5320137+611
D
D
W
W
W
4
Como WomenComo WomenCOM
52214408
W
D
D
L
W
5
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
52126607
L
W
D
W
L
6
Ternana FemminileTernana FemminileTER
521257-27
D
L
W
W
L
7
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5203810-26
L
W
L
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
52031013-36
W
L
L
L
W
9
S.S.D. Napoli FemminileS.S.D. Napoli FemminileNAP
511378-14
L
D
W
L
L
10
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
502327-52
D
L
L
L
D
11
LazioLazioLAZ
502317-62
L
D
L
L
D
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
5023411-72
D
D
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A Femminile table, AC Milan sit seventh and Inter are second.

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