Virgil van Dijk owns up to 'unusual' errors as Troy Deeney questions Liverpool captain's speed in Villarreal thriller

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to hide following a performance defined by uncharacteristic lapses in judgment during the Reds' 4-3 victory over Villarreal. The Dutch international was at the heart of a chaotic defensive display in the first half, notably misplacing a header that directly led to Georges Mikautadze’s opener just four minutes into the contest. Despite the eventual victory, the centre-back was quick to address his individual struggles on social media, acknowledging that he fell well below his usual standards on a night where the hosts were forced to overturn a two-goal deficit.

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Van Dijk 'takes it on the chin' after Anfield horror show

"Not my best start to a match, I take the criticism on the chin," Van Dijk posted following the final whistle, as he admitted to his underwhelming start and accepted the inevitable backlash.

However, he was eager to shift the focus toward the resilience shown by his teammates, who rallied to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition’s league phase. 'An incredible reaction from the team, I am incredibly proud of that', he added, praising the collective spirit that saw Andoni Iraola’s side fight back to secure all three points.

The veteran defender was not spared by the English press either, with several outlets highlighting his role in the early collapse as Van Dijk had to settle for a 5.5 in GOAL's own Player Ratings.

Elsewhere, the BBC handed him a 5/10 rating, noting his shaky start and that "unusual error" for the first goal, while The Guardian pointed out that his mistake-laden opening was the primary reason Liverpool found themselves in such a precarious position so early in the match.

Liverpool player ratings: Mac Allister and electric Ngumoha shine in 4-3 win

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Even though Liverpool are building genuine momentum this season, these defensive concerns continue to linger for the manager.

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While the second half saw a significant improvement from the 35-year-old, the three goals conceded at home will be a major concern for the coaching staff. Liverpool have been largely dominant in Europe this term, but the ease with which Villarreal sliced through the backline suggested a lack of cohesion that has rarely been seen since Iraola took charge.

The captain’s willingness to "take it on the chin" shows leadership, but the frequency of these lapses is beginning to draw unwanted attention from pundits across the country.

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Troy Deeney questions captain’s pace and mental fatigue

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney, speaking as an analyst for CBS Golazo, offered a scathing assessment of Van Dijk’s current physical and mental state. Having faced the Dutchman seven times during his playing career, Deeney suggested that the defender might be suffering from the sheer volume of games he has played at the highest level.

"It seems like he is mentally fatigued," Deeney began, before dissecting the errors that allowed Villarreal to take a shock lead at Anfield. "He still has qualities, but that mistake at 0-1… That is not Virgil van Dijk, this is normally not in his dictionary."

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Deeney went further, claiming that Van Dijk’s decision-making was flawed for both of the early goals. He pointed out that the defender completely misjudged the flight of the ball for the first and then stepped out of the defensive line without a clear reason for the second.

"He completely misjudges it and also for the second goal against, he steps in for no reason. He looks frustrated," the former Premier League forward noted. These observations align with Liverpool player ratings which described the captain's first half as "unusually erratic" and highlighted the massive gaps left in the Reds' defensive transitions.

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The analysis also touched on the inevitable decline of a player who has relied heavily on his physical dominance for over a decade. Deeney drew comparisons to legendary Chelsea captain John Terry, noting that while Terry eventually lost his pace, he adapted by better organising those around him and ensuring he was never left exposed.

"For every footballer there comes a moment like this in his career. He never put himself in danger, but that was because he had Cahill and Azpilicueta next to him and could organise things well. Van Dijk has so much athletic ability, but his speed is decreasing. And he coaches his teammates less than Terry did. Look how easily Liverpool concede goals," Deeney concluded.

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Resilient Reds maintain perfect European record

Despite the defensive frailty, Liverpool’s attacking prowess ensured they remains one of the form teams in Europe. The turnaround was sparked by a brilliant brace from Alexis Mac Allister and the creative spark of Rio Ngumoha, who provided two vital assists to help his side recover from the 2-0 deficit.

This victory follows previous European successes against Atletico Madrid and LASK Linz, meaning the Merseyside outfit remain flawless in their continental campaign so far.

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Andoni Iraola will have plenty to ponder before the Reds return to domestic action against Brighton. While the win keeps the positive vibes flowing, the manager has already been vocal about keeping his players grounded during this transition period.

He recently delivered a stern reminder to breakout star Rio Ngumoha that the road ahead will not always be smooth, a sentiment that could just as easily apply to the senior figures in his backline who are currently navigating a dip in form.

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Ultimately, Van Dijk’s ability to recover in the second half proved crucial in seeing out the result, even after Villarreal scored a late third through Tani Oluwaseyi to ensure a nervous finish. The captain’s experience will be vital as the season progresses, but the pressure is mounting on him to prove that his recent mistakes are merely a blip rather than a permanent decline.