Jamal Musiala is set to return to the Bayern Munich squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln after two months on the sidelines. Amid intense scrutiny from club chiefs over his fitness and lucrative contract, head coach Vincent Kompany has fiercely praised the playmaker's resilience.
Musiala ready for long-awaited squad return
Jamal Musiala is poised to return to the Bayern Munich matchday squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln following nearly two months out of action. Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Thursday that the Germany international has recovered from a thigh muscle fibre tear sustained during international warm-ups in late September.
"The way Jamal fights and what he's showing right now - I hope you'll all get to see more of it over the coming months and that he can demonstrate it on the pitch," Kompany said. "He's showing an incredible mentality and a real hunger. He'll probably be in the squad tomorrow."
Standing firm amid boardroom scrutiny
Musiala's return arrives during a turbulent period off the pitch, with honorary president Uli Hoeness recently questioning whether the 23-year-old can justify his reported €25 million annual salary following repeated health setbacks. Having also suffered neurological absence seizures during pre-season in August, Musiala has managed just four appearances so far in the 2026-27 campaign.
Kompany, however, backed his star to emerge stronger from the ordeal, pointing to Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane as proof of what players can achieve in Munich. "When players like him go through a difficult spell, they can draw strength from it - both mentally and physically," Kompany stated. "When I arrived, he was a 'golden child'. Seeing how he's handling the whole situation now is something special. I hope that in six months' time, it'll be a completely different story."
Positive updates on Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies
Alongside Musiala's impending comeback, Kompany delivered encouraging fitness bulletins regarding wingers Luis Diaz and full-back Alphonso Davies. While Friday's visit from Koln comes slightly too soon for Diaz, the Colombian international is nearing full availability.
"Lucho is doing very well. He's had a good week. Tomorrow's still a bit too soon for him, but we'll be able to get him back in action within the next seven days," Kompany revealed, before adding a brief reassurance on Davies: "Phonzy will be fine; I can't say any more than that at the moment."
Reinforcements arrive for crucial winter run
Getting key stars back on the grass provides a timely boost for Kompany, who has also just returned from his own four-week medical absence. With Bayern sitting atop the Bundesliga as the only unbeaten team across Europe's top five leagues, Musiala's creativity will prove vital across eight fixtures before the winter break.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.