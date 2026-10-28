VIDEO: Hero's welcome! Harry Kane returns to Bayern Munich training after historic 2026 Ballon d'Or victory

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Harry Kane has returned to Bayern Munich's Sabener Strasse training base to a rapturous reception after his historic crowning as the world's best player. The England captain made history in London by becoming the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in a quarter of a century.

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A royal reception in Bavaria

Upon arriving at the club's facilities on Tuesday, the 33-year-old was greeted by a guard of honour formed by staff members. The forward walked out to the training pitch to rapturous chants of his name, marking a joyous return to domestic duties.

Kane’s triumph in London secured Bayern’s first Golden Ball since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981, and the first for any German club since 1996. He is the fourth player in the Bavarian giants' history to claim the prestigious accolade, joining Rummenigge, Franz Beckenbauer, and Gerd Muller. It also finally brings the prize back to Munich after Robert Lewandowski was heavily favoured to win in 2020 before the award was cancelled due to the pandemic.

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Freund leads the tributes

Sporting director Christoph Freund was quick to heap praise on the club's talisman, highlighting both his on-pitch brilliance and leadership qualities. "We're all delighted with Harry Kane's performance," Freund stated. "It's not just his goals that make him an exceptional footballer, and it's not just on the pitch that he's a special character."

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Freund further cemented Kane's growing legacy, adding: "Harry is a great guy, you very rarely come across someone like him, world-class yet so down-to-earth. Harry has taken the centre-forward role to a whole new level - he's an inspiration, especially for young players. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest in football history."

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The man himself took to social media to reflect on his crowning achievement, expressing gratitude to his club, international colleagues, and supporters. "Where do I begin? That was an evening I'll never forget," Kane posted. "This will live long in the memory."

While Kane's individual success brings huge celebration, it arrives during a sombre period for the Bundesliga heavyweights. Head coach Vincent Kompany is currently undergoing medical treatment following a sudden collapse at training last week, while midfielder Joshua Kimmich has taken a leave of absence due to a family bereavement.

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Assistant coach Aaron Danks reflected on the sharp contrast in emotions around the camp. "You see the extremes that life has to offer," Danks explained. "The immense joy Harry experienced yesterday and the moments we've had over the past few weeks. It's important to realise that people are what matter most."

Cup defence and Der Klassiker await

Kane will be immediately thrust back into action, with Danks confirming the striker's availability for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal second-round clash against second-division Magdeburg. Bayern have promised a "special welcome" for the fixture as they look to continue their defence of a trophy Kane secured for them with a hat-trick in last season's final.

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Following their cup commitments, Bayern will host arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday. Kane is set to present his Ballon d'Or trophy to the Allianz Arena faithful ahead of kick-off, adding an extra layer of celebration to Germany's biggest domestic fixture.