Thibaut Courtois has backed Vinicius Junior to hit top form as Real Madrid push for trophies across La Liga and Europe. While acknowledging a tougher stretch this season, the goalkeeper pointed to encouraging signs ahead of the PSV Eindhoven clash.
Courtois backs Vini Jr to thrive
Thibaut Courtois expressed full support for Vinicius Junior ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabeu. Speaking to the media, Courtois said the squad backs every player and praised Vinicius's self-critical mindset and work ethic.
"We all support each other. We'll help any player. It's not that we have to be closer to him, because I think he's a happy kid, a kid who's self-critical and knows he has to work hard," Courtois said.
Freedom and confidence key for Vini
Courtois acknowledged that this season has brought stiffer tests, yet he saw Vinicius's spark returning recently alongside confidence gained from scoring with Brazil. For Courtois, letting Vinicius play freely on the ball brings out his best football.
"And in the end, a career is long; you can't always be a number 9 or 10 every season. The only ones I know who have been are Messi and Cristiano. Maybe this year is a little tougher for him, but the other day I saw him with his spark and playing well," Courtois said. "The goals with Brazil also give him more confidence. I think he needs to be free and enjoy his football. When he enjoys himself with the ball, he plays better."
Four trophies in Real Madrid's sights
Courtois underlined that Real Madrid need Vinicius at his sharpest as they target silverware in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa. After two seasons without a title, he voiced confidence in what the forward can deliver.
"If we want to compete for La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa, we need the best Vini. And I'm sure we have that," Courtois said.
Busy home week at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid enter their matchday-five Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven with 12 points from four games and a perfect home record this season.
Following the European test against PSV, Jose Mourinho's side host Alaves at the Bernabeu on Saturday.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.