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PSV are pursuing Kevin De Bruyne, club reporter Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad has confirmed after reports emerged abroad on Wednesday evening. The reigning league champions hope to pull off a major transfer coup.

At 35, De Bruyne would give successful coach Peter Bosz even more attacking options. Elfrink writes that there is 'definitely hope' the world-famous midfielder could come to Eindhoven.

"There has been contact with the Belgian at the highest level. He has worked with PSV physio Eddy Pepels for years with the Belgium national team," the journalist adds.

According to Elfrink, PSV would not have to pay a 'huge transfer fee' for De Bruyne, whose contract with Napoli expires next summer. "The Belgian star would, however, need to earn a handsome salary, as Ivan Perisic does at PSV, for example."

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"PSV are, of course, always willing to splash the cash for players of this calibre, provided everything remains within acceptable limits," Elfrink says.

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De Bruyne has 'certainly not responded negatively' to PSV's approach, according to Elfrink. The coming weeks will show whether a transfer is feasible.

If PSV bring De Bruyne to the Netherlands, he could make his debut against Feyenoord on 10 January. He would not yet be available for the Champions League that month.

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De Bruyne could leave Napoli after just a year and a half. He signed for the southern Italian club after ten highly successful seasons at Manchester City.

Across 36 appearances for Napoli, the veteran has scored nine goals and provided six assists. This season, De Bruyne has scored four times in Serie A but has yet to score in the Champions League.