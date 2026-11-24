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LAFC forward Son Heung-Min has publicly backed Thomas Muller's recent assessment regarding the lack of pressure in Major League Soccer (MLS). The former Tottenham star insists the German legend is "spot on" about how the absence of a promotion and relegation system affects intensity on the pitch.

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Son backs Muller over MLS pressure remarks

Son has backed Muller's recent remarks regarding the lack of pressure in MLS. The South Korea international agreed with the Vancouver star that the absence of a promotion and relegation system heavily impacts how players approach matches.

Muller sparked debate last week by claiming it is difficult to compare MLS to European leagues because "there is no big pressure." Speaking to reporters, Son insisted the German's assessment of the North American top flight was "spot on."

Former Spurs star misses intense relegation battles

Son, who joined LAFC in 2025 following a long spell at Tottenham Hotspur, contrasted his current environment with the relentless scrutiny of English football. He believes the constant threat of the drop brings an edge that benefits the overall spectacle.

"The MLS is getting big, big name players are coming to the MLS but sometimes you feel there's less pressure because there isn't relegation," Son said, as quoted by ESPN. "I can't control that, but I'm enjoying this league. But I think Thomas was spot on. I thoroughly agree. He had an amazing career in the Bundesliga and he feels he's right to say it.

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"I was in the Premier League - every week, it's the biggest pressure. If you're not performing, if you're not playing well, if your team starts struggling or is in the bottom half of the table then you're having a difficult time. I think it makes it more fun."

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Muller highlights defensive carelessness and club stakes

Muller originally ignited the conversation by analysing the tactical differences between North America and Europe. The former Bayern Munich icon suggested that guaranteed top-flight status encourages a looser, more "careless" defensive mindset.

"When you play a bottom-of-the-league team in Europe, they fight for their lives," Muller said. "Sometimes I have the feeling, because of the system, the playing style is a little bit more optimistic, or careless, defensively. What I miss sometimes is maybe the consistency – the good and the bad, the gap is bigger."

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Beyond tactical openness, Muller pointed out that European relegation threatens livelihoods, club budgets, and future contracts. In MLS, by contrast, struggling franchises can simply opt for a rebuild without facing severe financial fallout.

Calls for MLS to consider structural changes

Despite raising concerns over the competitive edge, both Son and Muller acknowledged the positive aspects of the current setup. Muller noted that open, laissez-faire matches often produce exciting offensive plays and impressive individual actions.

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However, Son hopes league officials will take note of their feedback as MLS continues to attract elite global talent. "I want the best for the MLS, so maybe they can look into it and do something," the LAFC star concluded.