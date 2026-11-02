Real Madrid match blacked out on Chinese TV as Kylian Mbappe Mao Zedong meme controversy continues

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Real Madrid's commercial standing in Asia has taken significant hit as Chinese state television continued its refusal to broadcast the club's fixtures. The blackout follows the major fallout surrounding Kylian Mbappe and his controversial comments regarding former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

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Mbappe comments lead to broadcast blackout

The sporting relationship between Spain and China remains under immense strain as Chinese state broadcaster CCTV opted not to air Real Madrid’s recent 3-0 victory over Racing Santander. Despite Mbappe finding the net in that fixture, fans across China were unable to watch the action on the country's two main state-run sports channels.

The controversy stems from a clip recorded in April that surfaced recently, showing the former PSG man laughing at a meme that superimposed his face onto an image of Mao. Describing the image as featuring "some guy" who he believed was a "Chinese dictator," Mbappe inadvertently sparked a geopolitical firestorm.

While digital streaming platforms like Migu have continued to show some Spanish top-flight action, including Barcelona's recent 6-1 thrashing of Alaves, the Real Madrid fixture remained conspicuously absent from the schedules. This selective blackout suggests that the anger is specifically directed at Los Blancos and their talisman.

Apologies fail to restore Chinese relations

In the wake of the initial backlash, Mbappe issued a formal apology for what he described as "ill-judged" comments, while both Real Madrid and La Liga released statements expressing deep regret over the incident. These gestures were acknowledged by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated it took the player’s contrition seriously. However, the diplomatic olive branch has not yet resulted in the restoration of broadcast rights on public television.

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The China Media Group had previously insisted that apologies from all three parties - the player, the club, and the league - were an absolute prerequisite for any movement toward a resolution. Even though these conditions were technically met, the continued absence of Real Madrid from CCTV screens suggests that the path to full redemption will be long and arduous.

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Financial and commercial impact for Mbappe

Beyond the television blackout, the personal cost for Mbappe has been substantial. Several major Chinese brands moved quickly to terminate lucrative sponsorship deals with the forward as soon as the video gained traction. Furthermore, his presence on Chinese social media has been restricted, with his account on the popular Rednote platform being muted for violating community guidelines. This loss of digital presence significantly hampers his ability to engage with one of the world's largest fanbases.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and the club's hierarchy have attempted to move past the distraction, with reports suggesting they feel the necessary steps have been taken to rectify the mistake. However, the club’s commercial department will be concerned by the long-term implications of being invisible on Chinese state TV. In a market where the Premier League and Bundesliga are also competing for eyeballs, a prolonged absence could hand a significant advantage to Madrid's European rivals.

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A history of sporting disputes in China

This is far from the first time an international sports entity has faced a total blackout in China due to political sensitivities. The NBA famously saw its ties with the country severed for several years after Daryl Morey, then the general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted a tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

For La Liga, the stakes are equally high. The league has spent years building its profile in Asia, scheduling earlier kick-off times specifically to cater to fans in China and surrounding regions. With Mao Zedong remaining a highly revered and sensitive figure in Chinese culture, any perceived disrespect is treated with the utmost seriousness.