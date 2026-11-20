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RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 10:00

RB Leipzig face VfL Wolfsburg in the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga. The 11th round of fixtures pits two sides at opposite ends of the table against each other.

Leipzig’s season has disappointed so far. The Saxony side sit tenth and have lost four of their last five competitive matches, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Wolfsburg, by contrast, sit second and have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich, though, and the Lower Saxony side will be looking to make amends.

The head-to-head record favours Wolfsburg: they have won all four previous Bundesliga meetings with Leipzig, most recently by 3-2 in May 2026.

Here's how to watch the match live.

This week’s talking points: RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg

Leipzig go into this match with one win and four defeats from their last five competitive games. Eintracht Frankfurt beat them 5-1 most recently, while Bayern Munich also won 5-1 against them. The Saxony side's only victory in that run came away at Freiburg, where they won 3-0.

Wolfsburg have won four of their last five matches, including Bundesliga victories over Eintracht Frankfurt (3-1) and 1. FC Köln (3-0). Their only defeat came in the top-of-the-table clash with Bayern Munich, who beat them 4-1. Wolfsburg also thrashed TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 8-0 in the Women’s DFB Cup.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Line-ups

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Form

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Head-to-head record

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg: The tables