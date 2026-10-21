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Mohamed Saeed

PSG dealt major double setback! Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos set for weeks on the sidelines after injuries against Barcelona

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Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive Champions League form has been overshadowed by a catastrophic injury list following their recent 4-2 victory over Barcelona. Luis Enrique faces a massive selection headache as three key starters are now unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures.

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Triple injury blow rocks Parc des Princes

Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain are counting the cost of their high-octane Champions League encounter with Barcelona, as the club confirmed a series of major fitness setbacks. While the result on the pitch was positive, the medical room at the Parc des Princes has become crowded with essential personnel.

The situation for winger Dembele is particularly frustrating given his importance to the team's attacking fluidity this season. The former Barcelona man was forced to leave the field after only 19 minutes of play, clutching his left leg in obvious discomfort. Early medical assessments have indicated a significant issue that will prevent him from featuring in the immediate future, with reports suggesting that Dembele will be out for around 3 to 4 weeks, as per le Parisien. This layoff comes at a vital time as PSG look to maintain their lead at the summit of both Ligue 1 and the Champions League table.

Dembele and Marquinhos sidelined for weeks

Adding to the defensive concerns, captain Marquinhos is also set for a spell in recovery after sustaining a right thigh problem during the same European fixture. The Brazilian stalwart has been the bedrock of the PSG backline, and his absence leaves a leadership void that Luis Enrique will struggle to fill.

The club confirmed that the defender will be out for a "few weeks," joining a growing list of absentees that threatens to derail their momentum during a packed autumn schedule. The timing is far from ideal as the Parisian giants prepare for high-stakes domestic and continental challenges.

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For Dembele, the injury is also a significant blow to his international ambitions. The French forward had been expected to play a key role in the upcoming national team fixtures, but his thigh problem could rule him out of the next international break. According to Le Parisien, doubts are growing over his availability for France, with an absence from the squad now a real possibility. Although PSG's medical staff have reportedly ruled out a more serious, long-term complication, his injury is still a major setback for the club, forcing the coaching staff to explore alternative options in the final third.


Champions League Matches

Kvaratskhelia ruled out for the season

However, the most devastating news involves Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign. The Georgian international suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament following a collision in the 59th minute of the Barcelona game. PSG released an official statement confirming the severity of the damage, stating: "Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday's match against FC Barcelona, Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days."

The club has not set a formal return date, but such injuries typically require at least nine months of rehabilitation. The player himself took to social media to express his heartbreak over the situation, revealing the mental toll of the injury. "Not much time has passed, yet one thought keeps circling in my head: why me? I never held anything back," Kvaratskhelia shared on Instagram.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.