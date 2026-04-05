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Paul SimonisGetty
Lars Capiau

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Paul Simonis is on the verge of returning as a manager in the Eredivisie

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Sparta Rotterdam
Wolfsburg

Sparta Rotterdam is ‘seriously considering’ Paul Simonis as its new head coach, Voetbal International reported on Sunday. The 41-year-old coach is currently out of work following his dismissal from VfL Wolfsburg.

In the Netherlands, Simonis enjoys an excellent reputation thanks to his outstanding work at Go Ahead Eagles. Last season, he guided the Deventer-based side to victory in the KNVB Cup, thereby securing European football for Kowet. 

A coaching vacancy will open at Sparta this summer, as Maurice Steijn is set to leave the Rotterdam-based club. The Hague-born coach announced a few weeks ago that he would not be renewing his expiring contract.

Simonis had previously been a youth coach at De Kasteelheren. He was in charge of the Under-17s and Under-19s there until he left in 2020. Two years later, he began working as Kees van Wonderen’s assistant coach at Go Ahead Eagles.

Simonis followed him when he moved to sc Heerenveen. In 2024, Go Ahead lured him back to Overijssel with the head coaching role. There, the coach made history.

Bundesliga
Wolfsburg crest
Wolfsburg
WOB
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Ultimately, Simonis took his place on the home bench at De Adelaarshorst 41 times. During that spell, he recorded an average of 1.63 points per match and secured a historic cup victory.

His performances in Deventer earned Simonis a move to VfL Wolfsburg, but that proved to be an ill-fated choice. After just twelve matches, Simonis was sacked by the club, which is nevertheless still heading for relegation.

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