PSG vs Roma Champions League preview

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Roma at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League this week, with two sides in strong domestic form meeting in the French capital. Kickoff is at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. Roma sit 20th in the league phase table, while PSG lead it.

100% record for the holders so far

Luis Enrique's team arrive having won all of their last five matches in all competitions. The latest was a 3-2 victory at Nice on Saturday that kept them top of Ligue 1. That win came at a cost, however, with star winger Desire Doue rupturing his right anterior cruciate ligament and is out for the rest of the season, joining Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the long-term sidelines. Still, the two-time holders have won all four UCL games this term, rattling in 20 goals in the process.

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Free-scoring Roma visit PSG in confident mood

Roma come to Paris on the back of a 5-1 win at Parma, where Donyell Malen scored four times. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have scored 19 goals in their last five matches. Their only defeat in that sequence was a 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this month. The Italian side will need to find some consistency in Europe, however, as they are five points adrift of the automatic round of 16 qualification spots in the UCL.

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Key stats & injury news

PSG are on a 12-match winning streak, the longest of Luis Enrique's managerial career.

Desire Doue will be a huge miss for PSG as he leads them for shots (45) and chances created (31).

Roma are on a nine-match scoring streak, notching 19 times in that sequence.

Likely XIs

PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hernandez; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Akliouche, Mayulu, Ferran.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Vasquez; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, de Roon, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen.

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