Neymar facing lengthy ban! Santos star could miss rest of the season after breaking ‘Vinicius Junior rule’

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Santos star Neymar is facing a potential six-match suspension after being reported to Brazil's Sports Tribunal for an alleged breach of the 'Vinicius Junior rule'. The Brazilian player was sent off during a 1-1 draw against Bahia following an angry clash with Rodrigo Nestor, sparking a bitter war of words.

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Neymar faces lengthy suspension risk

Neymar has been officially reported to Brazil's Sports Tribunal and could be hit with a six-match ban, as per ESPN. The Santos star was accused of violating the 'Vinicius rule' during a league match last weekend. The incident took place as his team played to a 1-1 draw against Bahia.

The 34-year-old was shown a red card after covering his mouth with his hand while arguing with midfielder Nestor. Bahia subsequently released a strong statement condemning the alleged verbal abuse directed at their player, placing the Brazilian forward under intense scrutiny.

Nestor calls out disrespectful behaviour

The confrontation has sparked a bitter public exchange between the two players involved. Nestor did not hold back when discussing the incident with the media following the final whistle.

"What he said to me was highly disrespectful - both toward me and toward the Bahia jersey," the midfielder admitted.

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The serious accusation of verbal abuse has placed Neymar at the centre of a disciplinary investigation that could severely disrupt his domestic campaign.

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Neymar denies making verbal abuse

Neymar has strongly denied the accusations levelled against him by Bahia and their midfielder. However, the veteran attacker did acknowledge that he made a mistake by covering his mouth during the heated exchange.

The Brazilian international hit back at his opponent, claiming he did not make any direct comment towards Nestor. Instead, he accused the Bahia player of initiating the ugly clash. Neymar stated that his rival was guilty of deploying "one of the dirtiest tricks in football" during their on-pitch altercation.

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Crucial hearing scheduled for Wednesday

The Santos forward will now face a crucial tribunal hearing on Wednesday to determine his fate. If handed the maximum suspension, he will miss the entire final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

His absence would be a significant blow for Santos as they look to finish the season strongly. The club currently sit eighth in the league standings with just six games remaining. Having narrowly avoided relegation last term, they are in a much safer position this year. They currently boast a comfortable 12-point cushion above the drop zone.