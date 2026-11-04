Explained: Why Michael Carrick and Matheus Cunha were involved in a HEATED exchange after Man Utd’s Roma comeback

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Michael Carrick appeared to have a heated exchange with Matheus Cunha following Manchester United's stunning Champions League turnaround against Roma on Tuesday night. Despite the Brazilian forward inspiring a massive victory at Old Trafford, the Red Devils boss was seen directing his match-winner toward the tunnel immediately after the full-time whistle.

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Cunha's bittersweet masterclass

United endured a disastrous start on Tuesday, falling two goals behind within 17 minutes following Matias Soule’s strike and a Donyell Malen penalty. Bruno Fernandes sparked a second-half revival from the spot before Cunha took charge, scoring twice from close range to seal a dramatic 3-2 triumph that ended a nine-game winless run.

However, the Brazilian’s unbridled joy came at a cost. Cunha received a yellow card for removing his shirt and jumping into the crowd to celebrate his second goal, before a late challenge on Leonardo Balerdi earned him a second booking and a subsequent red card.

When the final whistle blew, United players rushed to celebrate the crucial victory. However, the jubilant atmosphere was interrupted by what appeared to be a heated exchange between Carrick and Cunha. The manager was spotted firmly ordering his match-winner down the tunnel. Despite the tense optics, Carrick's swift intervention was simply to protect his forward from further punishment, as football regulations strictly prohibit sent-off players from returning to the pitch post-match.

'That's why we want him here'

Despite the late dismissal, Carrick refused to heavily criticise his talisman. Speaking in his post-match press conference, the United boss highlighted the forward's vital contribution to easing the mounting pressure at Old Trafford.

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"Disappointed with how it finished but, again, it just shows how much he cares and he’s willing to do," Carrick explained. "When he’s in that frame of mind and he’s in that mood, that’s why we want him here."

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'Too Brazilian' passion

Cunha addressed the chaotic finale while speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, playfully attributing his overzealous celebrations to being "too Brazilian" and showing passion.

"What a magic day. Of course, apart from the red card," he said. "But yeah, everything that you can bring for this club and then always dream to be part of something unbelievable. And come here and then have this comeback in this very hard moment of the season."

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Embracing his role as a difference-maker, he added: "Today was a blessed day for me. I always talk inside if I need to be this guy to have the responsibility in the hard moments, I’ll be there."

Crucial domestic test awaits

Cunha's dismissal means he will miss United's next Champions League fixture against Sporting on 25 November in Portugal. However, his suspension only applies to European competition.

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The Brazilian remains fully available for domestic duties and will be a key figure when Carrick's side host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. With momentum finally on their side, securing another positive result before the upcoming two-week international break will be essential for the Red Devils.