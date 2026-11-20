Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov paid tribute to Soviet icon Lev Yashin by walking out in a 1950s-style all-black retro kit and flat cap before Russia's 2-0 friendly win over Venezuela. Despite fighting the temptation to keep the hat on during the match, the shot-stopper ultimately chose practicality over nostalgia.
Safonov channels Lev Yashin in classic Soviet strip
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov stole the spotlight ahead of Russia's 2-0 friendly victory over Venezuela in Krasnodar by emerging from the tunnel in a 1950s Soviet-style uniform. Wearing an all-black sweater paired with a traditional flat cap, Safonov directly honoured legendary 1963 Ballon d'Or winner Lev Yashin, famously known as the "Black Spider".
The throwback strip formed part of Russia's special "Osnova" retro collection, which earned widespread admiration from supporters across Europe on social media. While Safonov embraced the vintage look during the pre-match walkout, he removed the cap before kick-off so his long hair would not interfere with his vision during play.
Safonov resists temptation to play in flat cap
Before the match, Safonov had joked about having to choose between keeping his long hair or wearing the iconic headgear for the full 90 minutes. Speaking after the final whistle, the goalkeeper admitted he badly wanted to keep the cap on during the game before deciding focus on the result had to come first.
"It was exciting to go out in a Soviet-style goalkeeper's uniform," Safonov told RB Sport. "In my personal opinion, this is a wonderful way to pay tribute to the people who started it all at the roots of Soviet and Russian football history. There was temptation to keep wearing the cap during play, I fought very hard against my own temptation, but in the end I decided it would be better to win the match than just look good in it."
Retro kit celebrates Simonyan and 1956 Olympic glory
Alongside Safonov's all-black goalkeeper jersey, Russia's outfield players wore vibrant red long-sleeved polo-neck shirts, white shorts and large geometric back numbers without player names. The design commemorates two major milestones: the centenary of legendary Soviet and Spartak Moscow striker Nikita Simonyan's birth and the 70th anniversary of the USSR's gold medal triumph at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov explained the significance of the tribute a month before the game, stating: "It's incredibly sad to celebrate today's anniversary without Nikita Pavlovich himself. He left a huge mark on the history of Russian and international football. We plan to dedicate our national team's next home match to Nikita Pavlovich's 100th birthday, playing it in a special retro uniform in the style of the Soviet Union national team."
Classic collection sells out after memorable finale
Launched in a photoshoot featuring head coach Valery Karpin alongside former national team figures Viktor Onopko, Sergei Ignashevich, Yuri Nikiforov, Igor Semshov and Alexander Samedov, the retro shirts proved an instant hit. Every available match jersey—priced at nearly eight thousand rubles—sold out within days at the official RFU store, leaving only shorts, socks, a tracksuit top and accessories from the range.
For Safonov, the 2-0 triumph provided a fitting conclusion to the international calendar. "The last training camp is the most memorable one," he added. "It's nice to finish with a victory; we did a good job."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.