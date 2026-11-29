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Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has called on his team-mates to find a clinical edge following back-to-back draws against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian midfielder believes the Gunners must sharpen their finishing to overcome a dangerous Manchester City side now led by Enzo Maresca.

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Solving the efficiency problem at the Emirates

Odegaard has highlighted the need for his side to address their wastefulness in front of goal after a frustrating week of missed opportunities. Despite dominating long periods of their recent matches, the North London side were forced to settle for draws against both Newcastle and Dortmund. Odegaard believes that finding a way to convert dominance into goals is the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta’s squad as they look to maintain their title momentum.

Odegaard is to stress the importance of quality in the final third, noting that the squad are fully aware of their current shortcomings. "It was a matter of small details, an extra bit of quality maybe at the crucial moments, that stopped us from scoring more goals. Dortmund are a very good side who are unbeaten in their league this season, but we are disappointed because I think we deserved to win. We know where we could be more effective – it’s clear for everyone – so we need to work on that, improve that side while also making sure we keep all the other good things in our game too. That’s how we work all the time to be honest: keep improving the areas we need to develop, while focusing on our strengths as well," he said on the club's official website.

Preparing for the Maresca era at City

The challenge does not get any easier for the Gunners as they prepare to host a City team that has evolved under the guidance of Maresca. The former Leicester boss has implemented his own tactical philosophy at the Etihad, presenting a new set of problems for Arsenal to solve. Odegaard acknowledged that while the management has changed, the threat posed by the Cityzen remains as potent as ever, especially with their attacking firepower.

Regarding the tactical shift at their rivals, the Norwegian said: "Enzo Maresca has made some changes and of course every manager has their own ideas and things they want to do. We have been preparing this week for what we will face, and we will need to be at our best to get a result. Regardless of recent form, City are always a strong team with lots of quality on the pitch, so we expect another tough game. They are so well organised, and with the players they have up front, they can hurt you at any minute. We know what we are facing, we need to be ready and be up for a strong battle."

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Maximising home advantage in the title race

With the Emirates Stadium expected to be a cauldron of noise for the visit of the Manchester giants, Odegaard is keen to use the home crowd as a springboard for a vital three points. The midfielder understands the significance of this fixture in the context of the wider Premier League season. A victory would not only end a run of draws but also serve as a massive statement of intent against one of their primary rivals for the crown.

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"Today it’s all about the Premier League, because we’ve got another big one at Emirates Stadium against Manchester City. We’ve had a strong start, and we need to keep on attacking the league, keeping our levels high in every single match," Odegaard insisted. "We’re at home, in front of our people, so let’s make the most of it and attack the game. We want to go for it. The mindset is the same as usual – go for the win and focus on ourselves. Let’s make sure we do that and see where it takes us."

Managing a relentless winter schedule

As the festive period approaches, the fixture list becomes increasingly congested, requiring maximum concentration from the entire squad. Odegaard is wary of looking too far ahead, insisting that the players must maintain a disciplined "game-by-game" mentality to navigate this crucial block of matches. With high-stakes encounters coming thick and fast, the captain is relishing the pressure that comes with playing at the highest level of European football.

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"It’s a really exciting block of fixtures we are in at the moment," he remarked. "You can’t help looking at the calendar to see our programme right now and of course you are aware of that. It happens a lot, in all seasons, and the key thing is always to stay in the moment, and have 100% focus on the next challenge. Every game is massive – that’s what you want and it’s what we have been used to as a group for a long time now."