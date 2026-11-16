Manchester United waste no time! Mauricio Pochettino's coaching assistants leave USMNT camp early to begin work at Old Trafford

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Manchester United are wasting no time in the post-Erik ten Hag era as Mauricio Pochettino’s trusted lieutenants have already arrived at Old Trafford to lay the groundwork for his arrival. Following a dominant victory for the USMNT, U.S. Soccer granted several key members of the coaching staff permission to depart their international duties early to begin preparations in the Premier League.

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Fast-track arrival for backroom staff

The dawn of the Pochettino era at Manchester United is officially underway, even before the manager himself has stepped foot on the Carrington training ground. Following a resounding 6-0 victory for the United States Men’s National Team against Haiti in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal, U.S. Soccer sanctioned an early exit for three of Pochettino's most vital colleagues.

According to the The Athletic, Assistant coaches Jesús Pérez, Toni Jiménez, and Sebastiano Pochettino all left the American camp on Saturday night to catch a flight to Manchester, ensuring the new regime has boots on the ground ahead of a massive debut weekend.

While the lopsided scoreline in the first leg certainly made the decision easier for the federation to release the staff, Pochettino clarified during a pre-match press conference on Monday that this transition had been meticulously organised well in advance. The Argentine tactician is determined to hit the ground running at Old Trafford, and having his core team in place allows for immediate logistical and tactical planning.

Pochettino explains the Manchester plan

Addressing the media in Cincinnati, Pochettino detailed the reasoning behind sending his staff ahead of his own arrival. "[The assistants] are ahead. After the game they flew to Manchester and they are there in advance," Pochettino said. "That was the plan when we agreed terms with with Manchester United and with the national team. They are (there) in advance. They are preparing because Wednesday when (we) will arrive … it’s going to be nonstop, and then start with playing games."

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Pochettino remains in the United States to oversee one final match, with long-time assistant Miki D’Agostino staying by his side for the return leg against Haiti. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss has had a whirlwind week after it was confirmed he would be leaving his four-year contract with the USMNT just three months into the deal to take the reins at Manchester United. Between his coaching duties, he was spotted taking in a different kind of football on Sunday night, attending the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals game as he prepares to bid farewell to American sports culture and return to the high-pressure environment of the Premier League.

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Eyes on the Liverpool debut

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The stakes could not be higher for Pochettino’s first game in charge of the Red Devils, as he faces a baptism of fire against arch-rivals Liverpool this coming Sunday. To ensure he has the best possible squad, speculation has already begun regarding whether the manager might look back at his current roster of American talent for future reinforcements. When questioned about the possibility of bringing U.S. players to Manchester, Pochettino remained coy but respectful of the prestige of his new club. "Now is not the time to talk about this. All the good players always have dreams to reach the highest level," Pochettino said regarding potential United signings from the national team.

The manager was quick to emphasize that the allure of Old Trafford remains a significant draw for any professional in the game. "Man United is one of the teams that is in the highest level and it's the dream for many of the players," he added, acknowledging the weight of the badge he is about to represent. Before he can focus on the January transfer window or tactical overhauls, however, he must finish the job with the USMNT.