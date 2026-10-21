Man Utd make unwanted history! Como strike early as Michael Carrick's side concede inside two minutes in consecutive European games

A historic defensive collapse

Manchester United have carved out a place in the record books for all the wrong reasons during their European clash with Como. By conceding so early in Italy, Carrick's side have become the first English team in history to let in a goal within the opening two minutes of consecutive major European matches, according to Opta Joe.

The Red Devils conceded in the first minute against Atletico Madrid before Nico Paz struck in the second minute against Como, exposing a worrying pattern at the start of their European fixtures.

The unwanted record makes for grim reading for Carrick, who continues to search for answers to his side's defensive struggles and lack of concentration. Conceding inside the opening 120 seconds of back-to-back matches suggests that United are repeatedly allowing their opponents to seize the initiative before they have had a chance to settle into the game. With Como capitalising on another slow start, the Red Devils' inability to begin European encounters on the front foot has become an increasingly pressing concern for their manager.





Paz punishes passive United

The breakthrough came courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Nico Paz, though the visitors were largely architects of their own downfall. Just two minutes into the contest, Paz found himself with far too much room on the edge of the area, allowing him to curl a superb opener for the hosts.

The early strike guaranteed that United's miserable run without a clean sheet would continue for another matchday. Incredibly, the club has managed to keep only one shutout in their last 11 fixtures across all competitions this season, which came against Azerbaijani side Sabah FK.

This defensive vulnerability has left them chasing games constantly, and the pressure is mounting on Carrick to stabilize a unit that looks increasingly "devoid of confidence" according to frustrated supporters watching the collapse. Even with Matthijs de Ligt returning to the starting lineup for the first time since last November following back surgery, the team looked disjointed and second-best to a vibrant Como side.