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Mohamed Saeed

Manchester City face another year of uncertainty! Premier League charges could result in sanctions in 2027 after appeal hearing

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The legal battle between Manchester City and the Premier League is set to extend well into the future, leaving the club's long-term status in the balance. Despite a guilty verdict being reached earlier this year, the timeline for any potential punishment remains clouded by a complex appeals process.

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Timeline for potential punishments revealed

Manchester City are unlikely to face any formal sanctions for their breaches of Premier League regulations until their comprehensive appeal process has reached its conclusion. The citizens are preparing for a pivotal appeal against an independent commission's ruling, which is scheduled to take place this coming December.

This follows a high-profile verdict in September where the club was found guilty of all charges brought against them concerning financial activities between 2009 and 2018. The original investigation, which was first made public in early 2023, concluded that the club had misrepresented its financial position by more than £900m during that nine-year span.

While the football world has been waiting for clarity on what the final penalties might look like, the latest developments suggest a significant delay. If the club’s appeal proves to be unsuccessful, any potential sanctions are now expected to be handed down in 2027. This timeline emerges because the independent commission will likely deliver its verdict in the new year, but the specific penalties would only be determined and applied after that verdict is upheld.

Range of sanctions and legal hurdles

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The scale of the potential punishments available to the Premier League is vast, ranging from financial penalties to the ultimate sporting sanction. According to the Premier League rule book, an independent commission has the authority to issue heavy fines, significant points deductions, or even the expulsion of the club from the top flight of English football.

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However, even if a punishment is decided upon, it is currently unclear exactly when these measures would take effect on the pitch. The complexity of the case means that any decided penalty would likely trigger a further round of legal challenges from the Etihad hierarchy.

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Because the club retains the right to appeal against any specific punishments imposed on them, the entire saga could easily stretch beyond the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. The current Premier League campaign is set to finish on May 30, 2027, but the legal machinery may still be grinding away at that point.

Next month's appeal hearing is taking place approximately three months after the initial guilty verdict was announced by the authorities. Given this pace, many legal analysts, as noted by talkSPORT, suggest that an appeal regarding the sanctions themselves might not even reach a courtroom until April 2027 at the earliest.

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Maresca's side faces uncertain future

The period currently under scrutiny was a golden era for the club, during which they secured three Premier League titles. Since returning to the top flight in 2002, the Citizens have remained a fixture of the division, but the threat of expulsion looms as a dark cloud over their recent successes. On the pitch, the team led by Enzo Maresca is currently navigating a difficult patch of form as they attempt to keep pace at the top of the table.

Recent results have not gone in City's favor, with the team suffering consecutive losses against Brighton and Nottingham Forest just before the latest international break. These domestic struggles come at a time when the club's long-term planning is naturally affected by the ongoing litigation with the league. While the players and coaching staff remain focused on the immediate task of closing the gap at the summit, the threat of a 2027 resolution means the club's status will remain a topic of intense debate for at least another year.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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