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Manchester United have added Brentford defender Nathan Collins to their shortlist as Mauricio Pochettino looks to fix the worst defence in Europe's top five leagues. With a reported £50 million budget and key targets slipping away, the Red Devils face a difficult transfer window after Sunday's humbling defeat at Anfield.

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Man Utd target Brentford centre-half Nathan Collins

United have added Brentford centre-half Collins to their list of defensive targets ahead of the transfer window opening. According to talkSPORT, the club view the experienced Premier League defender as a possible solution to a backline problem that has plagued successive managers.

The push for reinforcements has gained fresh urgency following Sunday's humbling defeat at Anfield, where United leaked four goals. That result left Pochettino confronting the worst defence in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Defensive shortlist shifts after Bassey setback

United's interest in Collins comes as other defensive options appear increasingly difficult to secure. Fulham's Calvin Bassey emerged as a potential target last week, offering valuable versatility across the backline. However, Bassey is now reported to be close to signing a contract extension with the London club.

That setback has forced United to look elsewhere as they search for an experienced Premier League addition at centre-half. Collins, 25, fits that profile after establishing himself at Brentford. His top-flight pedigree makes him an appealing option for a team in urgent need of defensive stability.

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Pochettino juggles defence and striker priorities

Michael Carrick's successor faces a demanding task after inheriting a side with pressing needs at both ends of the pitch. Tightening up the leaky backline clearly stands out as a priority following the four-goal defeat at Anfield.

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Yet Pochettino cannot focus solely on defence when the transfer window opens. He is also said to be keen on adding a striker to his ranks to cover for the injured Benjamin Sesko.

Balancing the pursuit of a centre-half with the need for attacking cover will test United's recruitment plans. Pochettino will need smart additions to address both areas effectively.

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Strict budget complicates United's transfer plans

Financial limits look set to shape how United operate in the market. The Red Devils have maintained an interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but the defender is likely to prove too expensive given their reported budget of just £50 million.

Landing Collins will not be straightforward either. The 25-year-old is under contract with Brentford until the summer of 2029 and would also command a significant fee. With a tight budget and multiple gaps to fill, United face tough decisions once the transfer window opens. Whether they can strike a deal for Collins within their financial limits remains to be seen.