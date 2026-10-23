Michael Carrick fighting to save his job as Man Utd hierarchy reach sack decision ahead of Bournemouth clash

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Michael Carrick finds himself in a precarious position at Old Trafford as Manchester United prepare for a pivotal Premier League meeting with Bournemouth. The former midfielder is fighting to save his managerial tenure following a string of poor results that has left the club's hierarchy weighing up his long-term future.

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Carrick clings on after Como collapse

According to ESPN, Carrick will remain in the Old Trafford dugout when United host Marco Rose's Bournemouth on Sunday. The 45-year-old manager is facing intense scrutiny following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como on Wednesday.

United chiefs hold serious concerns regarding the team's current trajectory. The club have managed just one Premier League victory this season and are enduring a dismal seven-match winless streak across all competitions.

Despite signing a two-year deal in May, Carrick's position is highly vulnerable. The board acknowledge that a managerial change will be unavoidable if results do not improve immediately, though they retain some sympathy for his situation.

Player revolt and staff shock





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ESPN reports a growing sense of frustration behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Senior figures were reportedly stunned by the lacklustre display in Italy, with half-time substitute Amad Diallo viewed as the only player to emerge with any credit.

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There is a prevailing feeling within the club that several players are failing to take accountability for the ongoing crisis. This disconnect was highlighted by captain Bruno Fernandes, who appeared to question Carrick's tactical approach in a post-match interview after being substituted in the 67th minute.

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Fernandes' outburst is currently being reviewed by the club hierarchy to determine if disciplinary action is required.

A dressing room divided

The tension at United extends beyond the current manager. Fernandes is now the second senior figure to publicly direct frustration towards club staff in recent weeks.

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Previously, Lisandro Martinez openly criticised director of football Jason Wilcox and the United board following a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Argentine defender was subsequently fined and forced to issue a public apology for his comments.

These continuous fractures highlight a deeply unsettled squad. Carrick must now find a way to unite his players while navigating intense media scrutiny and the looming threat of the sack.

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Bournemouth present make-or-break moment





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The United squad were granted a day off on Thursday but return to training on Friday to prepare for Bournemouth's visit. Carrick is also scheduled to face the media on Friday afternoon for his pre-match press conference.

Sunday's fixture is a defining moment for the manager. Anything less than a convincing victory over Rose's side could seal his fate, as the Red Devils desperately seek to salvage their spiralling season.



