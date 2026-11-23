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Manchester United have formally notified the Football Association of their intention to appeal Leny Yoro's early red card during Sunday's heavy 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. The controversial eighth-minute dismissal ruined head coach Mauricio Pochettino's debut, with club bosses adamant that referee Michael Oliver and VAR made a costly error.

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United launch official red card appeal

United have officially notified The FA of their intention to appeal Yoro's red card against Liverpool, as per ESPN. The French defender was dismissed just eight minutes into Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield. Referee Oliver adjudged Yoro to have denied Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. The on-field decision was subsequently backed up by VAR, forcing the visitors to play almost the entire match with ten men.

The early dismissal proved catastrophic for United, who went on to suffer a humiliating 4-0 defeat. Club bosses have now decided to formally challenge the ruling in a bid to overturn the suspension.

Club bosses dispute clear goalscoring opportunity

The Red Devils' hierarchy strongly believe that the match officials misread the key eighth-minute incident. The report indicate their primary argument centres on Isak's control of the ball immediately prior to the challenge.

United maintain that the striker's heavy touch meant goalkeeper Senne Lammens would have comfortably gathered the ball before any shot could be taken. Because Lammens was positioned to intervene, the club argue that no clear goalscoring opportunity ever existed.

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Head coach Mauricio Pochettino publicly questioned the call during his post-match press conference. He also pointed out perceived inconsistencies by comparing the tackle to a similar incident involving Bryan Mbeumo in the Liverpool penalty area, which was not given as a foul.

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Dismissal sparks collapse on Pochettino debut

Yoro's departure triggered an immediate collapse on the pitch at Anfield. Liverpool capitalised instantly from the resulting free-kick, with Dominik Szoboszlai finding the net to open the scoring. With a numerical advantage for over 80 minutes, Liverpool comfortably dismantled their rivals to secure an emphatic 4-0 victory.

The result handed Pochettino a nightmare start in his very first match since taking over from Michael Carrick. The defeat compounds a miserable start to the campaign for United. Having played 11 league matches, the club now sit 19th in the table and find themselves mired in early relegation trouble.

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FA set to review Anfield flashpoint

The FA will now review United's formal submission regarding Yoro's dismissal. An independent regulatory commission will determine whether Oliver and VAR committed a clear and obvious error on Sunday afternoon.

If the appeal succeeds, Yoro will avoid a suspension and remain immediately available for selection as Pochettino attempts to turn the club's fortunes around. Should the panel reject the claim, the defender will be forced to serve a domestic ban.