Romelu Lukaku "will want to unload" when he plays at Old Trafford again, according to Rio Ferdinand, who has backed the incoming Chelsea striker to prove Manchester United fans wrong.

Lukaku left the Premier League after an underwhelming two-year spell at United in 2019, with Italian giants Inter snapping him for £74 million ($102m).

The Belgium international rebuilt his reputation quickly at San Siro and fired the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A crown in 11 years last term, prompting Chelsea to arrange a big-money deal to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

What's been said?

The Blues have reached an agreement to re-sign Lukaku, who took in a frustrating first stint at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014, for a club-record fee of £98 million ($136m), and Ferdinand says he will be motivated to silence those who doubted him while he was on the Red Devils' books.

"I’ve spoken to him recently and he’s hungry man. He hasn’t confirmed to me that he’s signing for Chelsea but he just said this season, he’s hungry", The United legend told his FIVE YouTube channel.

"I just think this guy, a lot of greatness comes through having fuel and what I mean by that is having doubters and wanting to prove them wrong.

"He’s got a whole stadium full at Manchester United who doubted him, all the fan base at Old Trafford doubted him. A lot of people weren’t too dissatisfied when he left.

"He will be sitting there and looking in the diary to see when that Old Trafford game is and he will want to unload.

"Romelu Lukaku guarantees you 20 goals, minimum. He guarantees you that. He’s scored goals wherever he’s been, he’s an elite goalscorer, it’s as simple as that."

Lukaku's record at United

The Red Devils spent £75m ($104m) to bring Lukaku to Old Trafford in 2017, and he endeared himself to supporters quickly by scoring 26 goals across all competitions in his debut season.

However, the forward only managed to score on 15 occasions in 2018-19, falling behind the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the squad pecking order in the process.

Lukaku was heavily criticised for his performances, and head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately deemed him surplus to requirements following the emergence of teenage starlet Mason Greenwood.

Ferdinand on Chelsea's title chances

Ferdinand went on to express his belief that Chelsea can launch a realistic challenge for the Premier League title with Lukaku leading the line.

The former United defender also feels Timo Werner will still have a key role to play for the Blues, as he added: "If he gets the chances that Timo Werner got last year, he bangs 30-35 goals, it’s as simple as that. I think Werner will still be vital for them with how he runs off the ball and creates space.

"Chelsea have heavy artillery upfront now, a real mix of talent, all different type of players, a real good blend. Lukaku going there makes them an absolute threat to win the title. They could win it."

