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Luis Enrique looked back fondly on his 2011-12 season in charge of Roma while warning Paris Saint-Germain to expect a fearless opponent under Gian Piero Gasperini in the Champions League. The PSG boss also recalled crossing paths with Gasperini in Serie A and highlighted how Roma's aggressive style will test the holders.

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Enrique warns PSG of fearless Roma

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique warned his players to expect an unusual and demanding tactical test when Roma visit the Parc des Princes in the Champions League. Despite sitting 20th in the league-phase table, Gian Piero Gasperini's side arrive in Paris having scored 19 goals across their last five matches, including a 5-1 win at Parma featuring four goals from Donyell Malen.

"It will be a very different match from what we are used to; it will be complicated because they're a team that defends in a particular way," Luis Enrique told PSGTV. "They lost a match against Real Madrid (3-4) after leading by two goals, and it was the same against Manchester United (3-2). They're a team that plays without fear, so it will be very difficult to win."

Fond memories of 2011–12 stint in Rome

The match reunites Luis Enrique with Roma, where he took his first senior club management job in June 2011 after coaching Barcelona B. Although his solitary season in the Italian capital featured a Europa League exit to Slovan Bratislava and ended with his departure after failing to qualify for Europe, the Spaniard spoke warmly of the experience.

"It's been 15 years, it was very special for me. I have fond memories of my year in Rome," Luis Enrique said. "It's a wonderful feeling every time I have the opportunity to visit Rome, it's magnificent. Things can be better or worse, but that's life. You have to accept it. I have very positive memories of it."

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Renewing rivalry with Gasperini

Luis Enrique also expressed deep admiration for Roma coach Gasperini, recalling their overlapping spells in Italy when Gasperini briefly managed Inter Milan during the 2011–12 campaign. He praised the veteran Italian's distinct tactical identity ahead of their dugout battle in Paris.

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"He's a very experienced coach, whom I like a lot. His teams have a very clear identity and style of play, very different from what we're used to," Luis Enrique explained. "When I was at Roma, he was at Inter, and it didn't end well for him. But he showed his level; he's a top-level coach, and it's motivating for me as a coach to see Gasperini's teams."

Historic European streaks on the line

PSG enter the match unbeaten in 14 Champions League games, equalling Lyon's French record set between 2004 and 2006, and unbeaten in their last five European home ties against Italian opposition.

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Victory against Roma—who have conceded in 33 straight Champions League away games—would hand Luis Enrique five consecutive European group-stage wins for the first time in his career.