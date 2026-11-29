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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique joked that Warren Zaire-Emery should be buying his team-mates presents after the midfielder made his 200th appearance for the club in Saturday's 2-0 win over Lorient. The victory at the Parc des Princes sealed a ninth consecutive Ligue 1 triumph and moved the leaders six points clear at the top.

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PSG ease past stubborn Lorient

Enrique's side secured another three points on Matchday 12 thanks to goals from Senny Mayulu and Ousmane Dembele. Mayulu broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute before Dembele curled home a second after the break following a lively display from Mika Godts. Lorient threatened a late comeback, but Ibrahima Balde missed a penalty and Dembo Sylla struck the post as the hosts held firm.

Enrique praises midfielder's remarkable milestone

Despite dominating large spells of the contest, PSG were forced to work hard against a disciplined visiting defence and goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo, who made several sharp saves.

Speaking to PSG TV after the final whistle, Enrique praised both Lorient's resilience and his young midfielder's landmark achievement, saying: "I don't think Lorient came here just to defend. They also looked to play their game and make life difficult for us. It was a much better game than I expected. It's very difficult to play against a team that defends so well, but I think we deserved to win. It's very important for us to keep winning.

"Warren? He should be buying the team presents, shouldn't he? No, seriously, he's an incredible player, a special talent and a wonderful person, so we're delighted for him. To have played so many matches at his age is remarkable. We're really happy for him!"

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Zaire-Emery proud of Paris journey

Zaire-Emery was heavily involved throughout his milestone match, testing Mvogo from distance in both halves and setting up a chance for Dembele as PSG kept up the pressure.

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Reflecting on reaching 200 outings for his boyhood club, the academy graduate told the club's official channel: "Two hundred matches for Paris Saint-Germain - it's brilliant. I'm really happy and very proud to have played them as part of this team. Paris is the club closest to my heart.

"I grew up here, I came through the youth ranks... I've experienced it all here, so it's a real pleasure. Playing for this team, in this family, is just incredible, so I try to make the most of every day, give it my all and enjoy life to the full!

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"Lorient are always a tough side, whether we're playing away or at home. They sit deep in a very compact block and are good at breaking out of the press. We played our game well, we played well, we pressed well and, with this win today, that's what matters most."

Leaders aim to maintain momentum

Moving clear of Paris FC puts PSG in complete command of the title race. Enrique will be eager to keep this relentless domestic form rolling as the schedule intensifies in the coming weeks. With Zaire-Emery thriving and attacking threats like Dembele and Mayulu firing, the champions look well placed to tighten their grip on top spot.