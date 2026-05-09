Bundesliga - Bundesliga Volkswagen Arena

Today's game between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 12:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich are listed below. US viewers can catch the match through Fubo or ESPN Select. If you are travelling abroad, a VPN may allow you to access your usual streaming service from another country — check whether that option is available to you before kick-off.

Bayern Munich travel to the Volkswagen Arena to face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, arriving in Wolfsburg just days after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Vincent Kompany's side were eliminated on a 6-5 aggregate scoreline, with the Bayern head coach publicly criticising handball decisions that he felt cost his team dearly across the two legs. The defeat will sting, but the Bundesliga remains — and Bayern, sitting top of the table, have a title to wrap up.

Wolfsburg sit 16th in the standings, deep in the relegation battle, and will be desperate for points. Their recent form has been inconsistent, mixing draws and defeats with the occasional win, and they face a Bayern side that, despite the European disappointment, will not want to drop points at this stage of the season.

For Bayern, the focus now shifts entirely to domestic matters. Kompany has spoken about the positive direction the club is heading, and his squad — though missing several players — carries enough quality to impose themselves on a struggling Wolfsburg side.

The hosts will take confidence from their surroundings. The Volkswagen Arena has not always been a comfortable place for visiting sides, and Wolfsburg will look to use that to their advantage as they fight to preserve their top-flight status.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Wolfsburg head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. M. Arnold, C. Santos, J. Seelt, J. Wind, Rogerio, B. Dardai, and M. Mueller are all listed as injured. Their projected XI includes K. Grabara in goal, with D. Vavro, K. Koulierakis, J. Belocian, and J. Maehle forming the defensive line, and A. Daghim leading the attack.

Bayern arrive with their own injury concerns. W. Mike, L. Klanac, D. Santos, C. Kiala, and S. Gnabry are all sidelined. There are no suspensions listed for either side. The projected Bayern XI is led by J. Urbig in goal, with J. Musiala and N. Jackson in advanced positions. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Wolfsburg have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Bundesliga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Freiburg, and they were held goalless by Borussia Moenchengladbach the week before. Their heaviest result in that run was a 6-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Across five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded ten.

Bayern's last five matches span three competitions. They drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on May 6 — a result that ended their European campaign on a 6-5 aggregate — and drew 3-3 with FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga three days earlier. They have won two of their last five, including a 3-4 victory at Mainz and a 0-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal. Their only defeat across that five-match run came in the Champions League first leg against PSG, losing 5-4.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on January 11, 2026, when Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg 8-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern have won four and Wolfsburg one — that solitary Wolfsburg win coming in a 1-0 home victory in December 2023. Bayern have scored 16 goals across those five matches; Wolfsburg have managed six.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich sit first and Wolfsburg are 16th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: