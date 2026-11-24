How to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics kick-off time

Tonight's latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards brings two squads trending in very different directions. The defending champion Celtics enter this contest playing elite basketball, anchored by their superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, whose relentless offensive pressure and stifling perimeter defense continue to overwhelm opponents. Boston has been managing minor rotation tweaks due to load management and slight injuries, but their depth remains a formidable weapon, allowing them to maintain their spot near the top of the Eastern Conference standings with fluid ball movement and high-volume three-point shooting.

On the other side of the court, the Washington Wizards are deep into a transitional rebuilding phase, showcasing a youthful roster centered around developing high-upside prospects and recent draft picks. While the Wizards have experienced their fair share of defensive struggles and inconsistency this season, they frequently play with a high-energy pace capable of catching opponents off guard if shots are falling from deep. Washington will need career-best performances from their backcourt and disciplined interior defense to slow down the relentless offensive juggernaut that Boston brings into tonight's divisional showdown.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's NBA action between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards have several viewing avenues available, depending on your location and subscription setup. For those within the local broadcast market, the game is available regionally on NBC Sports Boston, as well as digitally through NBCSN Extra 2 for authenticated streaming. If you are looking for a national broadcast option, check local listings to see if the game has been picked up by a broader sports package, though regional sports networks will carry the primary feed.

If you want to watch the game without paying a dime, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for a Fubo account on their website or supported streaming devices, and ensure your subscription includes NBC Sports Boston if you are in the regional footprint. Fubo's trial gives you full access to live sports streaming, allowing you to watch tonight's matchup and cancel before the five days are up if you do not wish to continue with a paid monthly plan.