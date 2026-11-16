How to watch Togo vs Algeria with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Algeria travel to face Togo in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with Brahim Hemdani's side looking to extend their lead at the top of Group I and move closer to securing a place at the tournament.

The Desert Foxes arrive in strong form, having won their last two qualifying matches and sitting first in the group standings. Their recent World Cup campaign adds further context to a squad that has been tested at the highest level this year.

Togo, managed by Patrice Neveu, sit third in Group I and need points to keep their qualification hopes alive. The Sparrowhawks have shown they can win games, but their form across recent qualifying fixtures has been inconsistent.

Algeria hold a commanding record in this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings between the two sides. That includes a 5-1 victory in an earlier match of this qualifying cycle, a result Togo will be desperate to avoid repeating.

Neveu's side will need a significant improvement in discipline and defensive organisation if they are to take anything from this match. Home advantage offers some comfort, but the quality gap between the teams is clear.

For everything you need to know about how to follow this Africa Cup of Nations Qualification fixture, including kick-off time and viewing options, read on below.

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