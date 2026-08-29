Watch Stanford Cardinal vs Hawaii Warriors NCAAF Week 0 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Stanford Cardinal vs Hawaii Warriors kick-off time

29 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Stanford Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 0 matchup between the Stanford Cardinal and the Hawaii Warriors. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Stanford vs Hawaii

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the ACC Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes the ACC Network, and also comes with the added advantage of carrying ESPN Unlimited alongside its plans.

You can also watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires. After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the ACC Network to enjoy the college football season opener at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Stanford Cardinal vs Hawaii Warriors Match Preview

Hawaii opens the 2026 season with positive momentum after finishing 9-4 last year and winning the Hawaii Bowl. The Rainbow Warriors closed 2025 with a 35-31 win over California, coming back from a 21-point deficit. Quarterback Micah Alejado returns after completing 32 of 46 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in that game. Wide receiver Pofele Ashlock is also back after catching a career-high 14 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and earning Hawaii Bowl MVP honors. Hawaii also beat Stanford 23-20 in last season’s opener.

Stanford is counting on experience to turn the tides after going 4-8 overall and 3-5 in ACC play last season. The Cardinal finished the year with a 49-20 loss to Notre Dame, but several key players from the 2025 team return. Wide receiver Caden High is back after recording 37 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown last season, while linebacker Jahsiah Galvan returns after finishing third on the team with 50 tackles despite playing only eight games. Stanford will also have a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard as it tries to reverse last year’s three-point loss to Hawaii.